The Haunted ‘Conjuring’ House is on sale for $1.2 Million

Just before the spooky month arrives ‘The Conjuring‘ House owners have called someone and it’s not the Ghostbusters but a real estate agent as the current owners is looking to sell the haunted house for $1.2 million USD.

That’s right this haunted farmhouse featured in James Wan’s 2013 horror blockbuster, The Conjuring – which spawned sequels and comics – is currently on the market. The real-life haunted house is located at 1677 Round Top Road in the village of Harrisville, Rhode Island, where the Perron family endured nearly a decade of intense paranormal activity in the 1970s.

The infamous farmhouse was sold to a couple, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen in June 2019 for a price of $440,00 USD. Since that purchase, the couple turned the house into a paranormal business for anyone interested in investigating the home which they charge $125 per person at a minimum of six people per group. They even opened up The Conjuring house to paranormal investigation and television productions which include Travel Channel’s Ghost Adventures and Kindred Spirits.

“Owning The Conjuring House the last two years has been a life-changing event for us,” Jennifer Heinzen said. “We have done and accomplished way more than we expected, in a good way. Things here are not always rays of sunshine; I always say it’s an emotional roller coaster with its ups and downs. We have met some great people along the way.”

Jeniffer adds the reason the family is selling it out of a need to focus on her husband’s health which was put to the side but she says “now it’s time to take care of him.”

While the price of the haunted house is almost three times as much as the couple paid. The price was suggested by the realtor of the house says Jennifer which was based on the business the couple have created and the current increase in home prices in this seller’s market.

With that huge 14-room purchase come with three bedrooms, 1 and a half bathrooms, 3,109 square feet (the main house) and 8.5 acres of land plus sheds and a barn. Not just anyone can buy the house, though as Jennifer says, she is “looking for the ideal person to take over what we started” and while admitting that she is “going to be very picky.” A requirement need to by it is an interest in the paranormal as they are and someone who wants them to give The Conjuring house the love, care and maintenance it deserves.