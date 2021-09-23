Disney Classic Games to Release ‘The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin Pack’

Disney Classic Games Collection Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book includes the beloved 16-bit Disney videogames, now with The Jungle Book and Super Nintendo Entertainment System’s Aladdin.

Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King returns with The Jungle Book in a special collection for consoles and PC – just in time for the holiday season. Combining the retro action from fan-favorite 16-bit versions with new graphical enhancements, features, and content, the Disney Classic Games Collection offers fans of old-school gaming and classic Disney characters the best of both worlds. This one-of-a-kind bundle comes to Nintendo Switch™, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on November 9th and is available to pre-order starting today.

The Disney Classic Games Collection physical and digital bundle will include enhanced 16-bit versions of The Lion King, The Jungle Book, the Sega Genesis Aladdin, and Super Nintendo Entertainment System Aladdin games. Players who own the physical or digital versions of Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King can upgrade their collection by purchasing “The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin” DLC Pack that includes the beloved Aladdin from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System along with classic games based on Disney’s “The Jungle Book.”

In addition, this Disney Classic Games Collection features:

· Exclusive to Physical: Every physical version will come with one of four random retro style manuals for Aladdin [Sega Genesis], Aladdin [Super Nintendo Entertainment System], The Lion King, and The Jungle Book.

· The Expanded Collection: For the first time, play through multiple different versions of the beloved Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book games that have been created over the years, including both console and handheld versions. This incredible combination makes this the best edition yet of Disney Classic Games.

· BOTH 16-Bit Console Aladdin Games: By popular demand and for the first time since their original releases, the Sega Genesis Aladdin AND Super Nintendo Entertainment System Aladdin games are available and enhanced together for modern consoles.

· Classic Gaming on Modern Display: This one-of-a-kind collection brings the cherished retro 16-bit gaming to modern displays with 1080P graphics and enhancements. Players can adjust screen aspect ratios and borders, and even go old school with custom filter options designed to replicate classic CRT TVs.

· Modern Features: Instantly rewind any of the games in real-time to retry difficult areas. View full game playthroughs with the ability to skip forward, jump in, and start playing at any point, and quickly save your progress and continue the adventure wherever and whenever you want.

· Interactive Museum: Take a journey behind the scenes and learn more about the creation of these cherished games. Watch video interviews with the original development teams or explore numerous galleries containing hundreds of previously unreleased HD concept images and marketing assets.

· Soundtrack: Listen to the entire soundtracks for all games with the ability to repeat and shuffle songs. Enjoy 16-bit versions of classic songs such as “A Whole New World,” “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King,” and “The Bare Necessities!”.

All titles in the Disney Classic Games Collection have been updated for current consoles and PC by publisher Nighthawk Interactive and development studio Digital Eclipse. The collection is coming to retailers this Holiday for Nintendo Switch™, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Physical copies will be available for pre-order at $29.99 through retailers including GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. “The Jungle Book and MORE Aladdin” DLC Pack will be available for $9.99 for players who already own Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King.