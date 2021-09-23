First Nintendo Switch OLED Unboxing Posted by Japanese YouTuber

The first-ever unboxing of the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition has been posted by the popular Japanese YouTuber Hikaru Kaihatsu, also known as HikakinTV.

This is the first real in-depth look at the new system as Kaihatsu compares the size of the system to the original model, and also shows off the snazzy-looking new dock. Past all that, Kaihatsu even provides a look at various games running on the Nintendo Switch OLED, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Minecraft, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Splatoon 2. You can watch the entire unboxing video down below, although keep in mind it’s entirely in Japanese.

The Nintendo Switch OLED features a variety of enhancements and improvements over the original version, and it retails for $349.99. When the original Nintendo Switch launched in 2017 it was priced at $299.99. While the Joy-Cons included with the OLED system aren’t improved, they are a brand new white color. Here’s an overview of the system from Nintendo’s website.

7-Inch OLED Screen – Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go. See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies.

Wide, Adjustable Stand – Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode.

Find Your Best Angle -Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.

Built-In Wired LAN Port – Connect online using the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode.

64 GB Internal Storage – Save games to your systems with 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system.

Enhanced Audio – Enjoy enhanced audio from the system’s onboard speakers in Tabletop and Handheld modes.

Nintendo Switch OLED launches on October 8 and Metroid Dread also launches alongside the new system the same day.