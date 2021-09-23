The New Kaira X Joins Razer’s Expanding Family Of Big Console Gaming Hardware

Razer announced several additions to its expanding range of console gear including the Kaira X Xbox and the Kaira X for Playstation.

Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers (Hong Kong Stock Code: 1337), today announced several new additions to its expanding console range with the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation, the Kaira and Kaira Pro for Xbox White, and Wolverine V2 White Edition. Also launching today is the Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox, in a range of vibrant colors that perfectly match official Xbox Wireless Controllers.

“With the new Kaira X, gamers now have even more choice when it comes to picking their perfect Razer headset for either Xbox, PlayStation or PC,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “And with the vibrant new range of colors on the Kaira X and charging stands, and the sleek white colors on the Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2, gamers can be as bold and bright as their hardware.”

Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation

Taking a cue from the company’s award-winning PC headsets, the Kaira X for Xbox and Kaira X for PlayStation both utilize Razer TriForce 50mm drivers to deliver high-quality gaming audio. With improved frequency separation, the TriForce Drivers provide crisp highs, clear mids, and rumbling bass, for encompassing, immersive audio. In-game comms will be crystal clear thanks to the flexible, boom-mounted Razer HyperClear Cardioid Microphone, with a focused pick-up pattern to exclude unwanted background noise.

With on-headset controls for on-the-fly audio adjustment and Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions and headband padding, the Kaira X is built for comfort and convenience. Using a wired 3.5mm analog connection, the Kaira X range is cross-platform compatible, for use with most consoles, PC and mobile. The Kaira X for Xbox is available in classic black and white that matches the Xbox Series X|S. Additional colors that match official Xbox Wireless Controllers are also announced in Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt. Lastly, the Kaira X for PlayStation is available in a theme that matches the PS5™ DualSense™ Wireless Controller.

Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox controllers

Completing the new colorful console lineup is a range of Universal Quick Charging Stands, compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox Elite Series 1 controller. Using a magnetic docking system, the Universal Quick Charging Stands support quick charging for minimal gaming downtime and are available in Carbon Black, Shock Blue, Robot White, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt colors that match official Xbox Wireless Controllers. A special edition Aqua Shift color is also available at retailers Best Buy and Microsoft.

Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2 White Edition

Also announced today are the new Kaira, Kaira Pro, and Wolverine V2, all in White, creating a bold, clean, and fresh suite of Xbox Series X|S peripherals for gamers wanting style and performance from their Xbox peripherals.

With Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers and a HyperClear Supercardioid Microphone, the Kaira Pro delivers stellar audio performance over Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, for seamless, low latency gaming audio both on Xbox Series X|S and mobile. The Kaira for Xbox shares the same TriForce drivers as the Kaira Pro with a cardioid microphone but supports Xbox Wireless only. Both headsets feature Flowknit Memory Foam Ear Cushions for long-term comfort, on-headset controls and EQ presets for music, movies, and gaming.

The Wolverine V2 uses Razer’s Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons and D-Pad, tuned for greater responsiveness and accuracy in-game. Two additional remappable bumpers add more customization and flexibility to button layouts, giving gamers more control over their game, including the all-important hair trigger mode for fast-paced action games.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

Razer Kaira X for Xbox

Black/White

$59.99 USD / 69,99€ MSRP

Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – September 23rd, 2021

Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt colors

$59.99 USD / 69,99€ MSRP

Razer.com – Pre-orders from October 14th, 2021

Razer Kaira X for PlayStation

$59.99 USD / 69,99€ MSRP

Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – September 23rd, 2021

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for Xbox

Carbon Black, Robot White, Pulse Red, Shock Blue, Electric Volt colors

$39.99 USD / 59,99€ MSRP

Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – September 23rd, 2021

Aqua Shift color

$49.99 USD MSRP

Available for pre-order from Best Buy, Microsoft, and Razer.com from September 23rd, 2021

Razer Xbox White Suite

Razer Kaira for Xbox

$99.99 USD / 109,99€ MSRP

Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox

$149.99 USD / 159,99€ MSRP

Razer Wolverine V2

$99.99 USD / 119,99€ MSRP

Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – September 23rd, 2021