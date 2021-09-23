After almost two years, the streaming platform, Twitch has announced on its blog that TwitchCon is returning as an in-person event in 2022.

Like previous years, Twitch isn’t hosting just one event but two which are scheduled to take place on two separate continents, Europe and North America. The European event, TwitchCon Amsterdam, is set for sometime in July 2022, while the North American event, TwitchCon San Diego, will be held a couple of months later in October 2022.

“Last year we welcomed our 50,000th Partner and added 8,550 new Partners, as well as 548,000 Affiliates, bringing the total number of Affiliates on Twitch to more than 1.2M. We also saw the biggest growth in viewership we have ever seen in the history of Twitch,” Twitch boasted in a blog post.

“With so many new creators, viewers, and moderators who have joined Twitch during this pandemic, many have not yet had the opportunity to meet the communities they’ve created or been welcomed into.”

Mark your calendars. Next year’s about to be extra pog.



?? TwitchCon Amsterdam: July 2022

?? TwitchCon San Diego: October 2022



Read more: https://t.co/1yy3uQ1bg7 pic.twitter.com/Scvqe7bt7z — TwitchCon (@TwitchCon) September 22, 2021

While Twitch doesn’t have any more specific details on its upcoming 2022 events, they do note that we “are still uncertain times and our plans will remain flexible as needed.” This approach to Twitch’s in-person events really does show that the company is playing it safe as it should because we are still in a pandemic.

While in-person conventions during the pandemic have been popping recently they’ve been limited in certain aspects. There is a chance an outbreak could happen at either event if attendees and event organizers don’t take every health precaution to make the event a success in these uncertain times. To that, Twitch has stated that it’s planning its 2022 in-person events with safety in mind and adds that it “will closely follow local health guidelines and recommendations.”

