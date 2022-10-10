It is Halloween season at CGM and at home, and with that comes picking out the best Halloween costumes for kids—especially our little gamers. We have been busy researching the best horror movies, best horror video games, best Halloween movies and more, but what about gathering up the best Halloween costumes for kid gamers?

There are so many options out there that parents—especially those who don’t game—might find it overwhelming. From Minecraft, to Fortnite, to Five Nights at Freddy’s, and even Marvel and DC in general, our littlest geeks and goblins want to dress up as the characters they often see on the other end of their controllers. I will go through some of the most popular video games for kids, and a few of the best Halloween costumes for kids for each game.

Minecraft Halloween Costumes for Kids

Minecraft is a game we talk about often here at CGMagazine and on Parental No-Scope, especially when it comes to families and gaming. Whether its getting creative and building, digging for resources or fighting monsters at night, Minecraft is a game most children flock to.

Here are a few great ideas for Minecraft Halloween costumes for kids:

Classic Steve: the default skin in Minecraft

Minecraft Armour: find it in Diamond or Iron

Skeleton: one of the nighttime mobs

Creeper: another nighttime mob

Fortnite Halloween Costumes for Kids

Chances are, if your children are into video games, they play Fortnite. With it being available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile, almost anyone can dive into the game. We play together as a family and my son plays with his cousins often.

Here are some ideas for Fortnite Halloween costumes for kids:

8 Ball: Chapter 2 Season 1 Skin

Skull Trooper: Chapter 1 Season 1 Skin

Marshmello: Chapter 1 Season 7 Skin

Five Nights at Freddy’s Halloween Costumes for Kids

Five Nights at Freddy’s

This game might be for the older kids at home, since it’s mostly rated teen. However, chances are if your children spend any time on YouTube or Twitch, they know all about the characters, even if they don’t realize that the game itself is scary.

Here are a few options for Five Nights at Freddy’s Halloween costumes for kids:

Bonnie: An animatronic rabbit

Freddy: The titular character

Foxy: An animatronic fox

Other Video Game Halloween Costumes for Kids

Just because there aren’t dozens of Halloween costume options for a single game doesn’t mean it isn’t a popular choice. There are thousands of games out there and just as many Halloween costumes to match. Whatever platform your children play on, we can find them a costume.

Here are some video game Halloween costumes for kids:

Sonic the Hedgehog from the games or movies

Charmander from Pokémon

Link from the Zelda franchise

Master Chief from Halo

Octane from Apex Legends

Other Nerdy Halloween Costumes for Kids

Even if your family doesn’t dive head first into video games, there are still so many properties out there that children want to dress up as for Halloween. Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and Harry Potter are some of the biggest franchises in the world. Between movies, TV shows, books and comics, chances are your kids know one of these, and may want to wear them this October.

Here are some franchise Halloween costumes for kids:

Whatever video games, movies, comics or other franchises your kids and family love, there will be a Halloween costume out there to wear it loud and proud. Though these are Amazon options, most of the costumes can be found in various sizes in stores and online, especially somewhere like Spirit Halloween. Have a look around and see what you can find!