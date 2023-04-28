Tower-defense games have become increasingly popular over the years, and it’s no surprise why. These strategy games offer a fun and challenging way to test your skills and see if you have what it takes to defend against waves of enemies.

The Xbox is home to many great tower-defense games, each with its own unique gameplay and style. In this article, we will be highlighting the 10 best tower-defense games available on the Xbox.

1. Defense Grid 2

Defense Grid 2 is a tower-defense game that offers a unique and engaging experience. The game features a wide variety of towers and enemies, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. This title sets the bar for the tower defense genre, garnering overwhelmingly positive reviews amongst its players.

Players must strategically place their towers to defend against waves of enemies, and must also make use of special abilities to turn the tide of battle. There are also numerous modes to spice things up like PvP and multiplayer. With over 20 hours of gameplay and 40 unique levels, Defense Grid 2 is a must-play for tower-defense fans.

2. Orcs Must Die! 2

Orcs Must Die! 2 is a sequel to the 2011, award-winning title by Robot Entertainment. This title places players in the shoes of a powerful mage tasked with defending their fortress against hordes of orcs. The game features a wide variety of traps and weapons, each with its own unique abilities and effects.

Players must strategically place their traps and use their spells to defend against waves of enemies, all while managing resources and upgrading their abilities. With that said, Orcs Must Die! 2 is a game that should not be missed. Here’s to killing a thousand more orcs!

3. Dungeon Defenders

Dungeon Defenders combines elements of RPG and action gameplay. This title allows you to co-op with four players to defeat an ancient evil and save the land of Etheria. Players must defend themselves with a variety of towers, traps, and weapons. In addition to defending their castle, players must also level up their heroes and equipment, giving them access to new abilities and gear.

With its addictive gameplay and RPG elements, Dungeon Defenders is a game that will keep you coming back for more. Plus, if you’re interested in playing more, there’s a second game – Dungeon Defenders 2 and a remastered version of the old game Dungeon Defenders: Awakened released in 2021.

4. Mechs vs Kaijus

Mechs vs Kaijus is a strategy board game where players take on the role of either the human-controlled Mechs or the monstrous Kaijus. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where the two sides are battling for control.

Players must strategically move their units around the board, collect resources, and engage in combat to defeat their opponents. Each unit has unique abilities and strengths, and players must use them effectively to outmanoeuvre and outsmart their opponents. The ultimate goal of the game is to destroy the enemy’s base and emerge victorious.

5. South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!

South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play! is based on the popular animated television series. The studio that created South Park collaborated with Xbox Live to bring fans this gem. Players must defend South Park against waves of enemies, using a variety of towers and special abilities.

Alongside your usual tower-defense mechanics, you’ll also be controlling characters from the show. It’s a fun way for the franchise to connect with its fans. With its irreverent humour and addictive gameplay, South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play! is a must-play for fans of the franchise.

6. Sanctum 2

Sanctum 2 is a sequel to the first ever tower defense title that combines elements of first-person shooter and strategy gameplay. You get to choose from four different character classes and go on a mission to protect oxygen cores from being destroyed and dooming humanity. Fight against aliens in this unique game, complete with its own stellar backstory to keep you engaged.

Of course, you could always play through the first game which started it all, but Sanctum 2 was built upon a lot of feedback and improvements from its predecessor. In a way, it is made better through community feedback, which makes it a beloved game.

7. Iron Brigade

Iron Brigade is a tower-defense game that takes place during an alternate version of World War I. Except this time, you’ll be fighting against the Monovision threat. Players must defend their bases against waves of mechanical enemies, using a variety of towers and weapons.

You can also customize your trenches with thousands of loadout options as you battle through Europe, Africa and the Pacific. The game features a mix of tower-defense and third-person shooter gameplay. With its quirky humour and unique setting, Iron Brigade is a game that stands out from the crowd.

8. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is a tower-defense game that puts players in the shoes of either the plants or the zombies. Players must defend their base against waves of enemy plants or zombies, using a variety of towers and weapons.

The Plants vs Zombies franchise has only improved over the years and this title is a testament to that. With its colourful visuals and addictive gameplay, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 is a game that is sure to please both young and old gamers alike. There are exclusive plants and zombies to unlock as well as more advanced strategies to employ in order to win and beat the game.

9. CastleStorm

CastleStorm takes place during medieval times and is a mashup of physics destruction and tower defense. The game also adds real-time strategy mechanics and resource management with a variety of challenges to make things more complicated for its players.

As you build your own castle and defend it from all sorts of enemies, you’ll even get to experience a fun storyline and beautiful environment. There’s more than one path to win this game, and you can even let your friend join in the fun with co-op gameplay.

10. Anomaly 2

Anomaly 2 takes place in a post-apocalyptic world. Players must lead a convoy of soldiers and vehicles through dangerous territory. The game features tower-defense and real-time strategy gameplay. With its immersive setting and addictive gameplay, Anomaly 2 is a game that is sure to keep you engaged for hours.

This is also a sequel to the critically acclaimed Anomaly Warzone Earth, maintaining some elements of the original game within its gameplay. There are some new elements included of course, such as unit morphing and a huge selection of tactical combinations.

In conclusion, the Xbox is home to many great tower-defense games, each with its own unique gameplay and style. From the addictive gameplay of Defense Grid 2 to the irreverent humour of South Park: Let’s Go Tower Defense Play!, there is something for every gamer in this genre. Whether you prefer traditional tower-defense gameplay or a unique blend of genres, these 10 games are the best of the best when it comes to tower defense on the Xbox.