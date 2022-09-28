Gaming On Your Smart TV Without A Console

Smart TVs offer integrated entertainment with features and functions. There are several reasons to buy a one of these devices, everything from music streaming to Netflix and Prime Video. The most advanced feature is gaming without additional consoles.

Samsung TV and monitor owners may stream 100+ games with the Samsung Gaming Hub. Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, NBA 2K22, and Minecraft are on the list. With the Smart TV’s rapidly advancing technology and flexibility, even the no deposit casino bonus Canada might be available when playing an online casino on a Smart TV.

At launch, Samsung’s Xbox app will support a range of controllers. That includes Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PS5 DualSense controllers. Xbox games can broadcast at 1080p 60fps. This seems logical, given cloud streaming’s constraints.

Smart TV Gaming

You can connect a PC or laptop to a TV with an HDMI cable, but it’s even easier to use Wi-Fi and a Smart TV. With the free Stream Link app for Android and Samsung smart TVs.

Discs are not necessary for Steam. Online games can be purchased and played. You may free-cast games onto a smart TV after installing Steam.

To connect your device to your computer, go to settings and click “Enable Remote Play” under “Remote Play.” We suggest connecting your TV and PC with an Ethernet cable to avoid lagging and connection problems.

Once the connection has been established, you may select your game, connect your remote controller (an Xbox 360/One controller, a PlayStation 4 or 5 controller (or Steam’s controller), and play on an inexpensive LED television.

Xbox on Smart TVs

2022 Xbox Samsung Smart TVs give Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers quick access to over 100 games, including Xbox Game Studios titles. Cloud gaming lets you play Fortnite without a membership.

The Xbox app on Smart TVs offers new games:

With a Samsung 2022 Smart TV, you can play more games at home.

Game Pass is a great way to join over 25 million users worldwide without buying a PC or console if you’re new to gaming.

We’re first introducing the Xbox App to Samsung Smart TVs and plan to explore further TV collaborations.

How to Download Xbox App on Smart TV

On your Samsung TV, turn it on and go to the dashboard. The hub has a picture of an Xbox app. Then, use your Microsoft account to sign in.

Once you’re in, connect your Bluetooth controller. Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox app share games stored in the cloud.

Just pick a game and start to play. No need to download. The only limits are 1080p resolution and internet speed, which your Samsung TV should handle well.

Samsung Gaming Hub’s Xbox app is great. Xbox Game Pass games can be played on Samsung TVs without an Xbox. You might never need to buy an Xbox Series X console as long as you can pay the monthly membership fee.

With this update, you will have an easier time playing games on your own devices. If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and a controller, you’ll have a much easier time joining Xbox communities and getting started with gameplay.