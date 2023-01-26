How Modern Technology Can Improve Your Online Customer Service

In the digital age, customer service is more important than ever before. As businesses move online, they must utilize modern technology to ensure their customers receive the best customer service possible. In this blog post, we will explore how modern technology can be used to improve your online customer service, from informative videos to AI-powered recommendations. By making use of the latest technological advances, you can provide your customers with an enhanced customer service experience that will keep them coming back for more.

Customer service is essential to a successful business, yet agents often waste valuable time dealing with repetitive inquiries or outdated systems. This can leave customers feeling ignored and frustrated, resulting in a negative customer experience. Fortunately, modern technology can help streamline the customer service process, freeing up agents’ time and improving customer satisfaction.

Have a Chatbot

In today’s world, customers expect quick responses and personalized experiences whenever they visit a website. However, support agents can struggle to address queries outside their working hours when it comes to traditional customer service. What’s your preferred time to visit a website? The answer is: it depends. With a powerful mini-computer in your pocket, aka a smartphone, any time is the right time, including the middle of the night.

This is where chatbots come in. Chatbots are automated virtual assistants that can handle basic customer inquiries, such as frequently asked questions (FAQs), in a more efficient and cost-effective way than traditional customer service. Using a chatbot can save time for both the customer and the support agent. A chatbot can provide automated responses to commonly asked questions, freeing support agents to handle more complex inquiries. They can also collect information from the customer and provide relevant recommendations. Additionally, a chatbot can provide round-the-clock support, helping customers get answers quickly, even after hours.

So, if you are wondering how to add a chatbot to your website and help improve the overall customer experience, we recommend contacting professional chatbot services. Indeed, while there are many free plug-and-play plugins available in most CMS, you want to go with a professional solution designed by a specialist. This will allow you to offer personalized recommendations and instant responses to customer inquiries, resulting in improved customer satisfaction.

Have Informative Videos

Including educational videos on your website can help customers to navigate complex products and understand how to use them. It’s also a great way to save customer service time and effort, as people may find answers more quickly if they can watch a video.

Businesses tend to use videos to address different issues, such as:

Explain how to install or set up a product

Provide troubleshooting for most frequent issues

Show how to care for the product

Deliver online training

Videos should be accessible to all customers, regardless of disability. To make sure this is the case, videos should include closed captions, which should be translated into all the relevant languages your audience group uses. This way, all customers can understand the video and find the information they need in their own language.

Overall, including informative videos on your website can be an effective way to improve customer service by helping people find the answers they need.

Have a Help Section with Search Bar

Opinions are divided when it comes to the FAQ page. Some claim it is a terrible idea because the page can disrupt conversion rates, only shows lazy and useless SEO results, and doesn’t necessarily serve the customer. However, the other side of the argument views FAQs as beneficial and empowering when they are well done. So what does it mean to have a good FAQ page?

The FAQ section of a website is essential for customers to quickly find answers to their queries and questions. However, many businesses have static FAQs that remain unchanged for long periods, leading to outdated information and difficulty finding the answers customers need. A search bar integrated into the help section of a website can help customers find the answers they are looking for more quickly and easily.

Including a search bar in the help section of your website not only makes it easier for customers to find what they are looking for but also provides you with valuable insights about customer behavior and inquiries. When customers use the search bar to look up a particular query, you can use that information to update your FAQs as needed. This ensures that your FAQs are up-to-date and relevant, as well as helping customers find the answers they need faster.

Additionally, you can use the search bar to capture data about customer queries. This data can inform decisions regarding product development, marketing strategies, customer service, and more.

Use AI to Insert Individual Recommendations on Website

AI-powered personalized recommendations can be a great asset for online customer service. Businesses can use AI-driven technology to provide customers with unique recommendations tailored to their individual needs and preferences. This allows businesses to anticipate what customers may want before they even ask for it, thus making customer service more efficient.

Firstly, by using AI to deliver personalized recommendations, businesses can also help customers discover products they might not have considered before. This opens up the possibility of increased sales and improves the customer experience, ultimately leading to customer loyalty. Indeed, by providing tailored recommendations to individual customers, businesses show that they care about them and are trying to help them find the products they need. This enhances the customer experience and encourages customers to come back.

Furthermore, AI-driven personalization also helps reduce customer support inquiries by offering targeted recommendations that address their specific needs.

Ultimately, leveraging AI-driven personalized recommendations can positively affect online customer service in more than one way. It is important to note that AI-powered recommendations require access to a sufficient pool of data, including historical data (what the same customer has already purchased or asked), market data (how similar customers behave), external data on factors that can affect the customer experience (such as weather, economic situation, time of the year, etc.).

Have Voice Search Activated

Voice search is becoming increasingly popular due to the convenience it provides for customers. With voice-activated search, customers can quickly and easily access information with just a few spoken words. This makes it easy to find what they’re looking for without having to type anything into a search bar. Smart home hubs such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomePod make it easier for everyone to use voice-activated search.

In addition, voice search is also an assistive technology that helps those with visual impairments or physical limitations to access content more easily.

Using voice search can help improve customer service by allowing customers to find what they are looking for more quickly and easily. By implementing this technology, businesses can provide their customers with a more seamless experience and make it easier to answer their questions and resolve their issues. It can also help businesses better understand their customers’ needs and anticipate their queries, so they can provide them with better customer service.

Overall, voice-activated search is becoming an increasingly important tool for customer experience. Implementing this technology can deliver a more seamless experience.

Use AI for Social Media Queries

In today’s digital world, social media platforms have become an invaluable tool for businesses to connect with customers, promote their products and services, and provide support when needed. While responding to customer queries on social media may seem daunting, artificial intelligence can help ease the burden. AI-powered solutions can automatically evaluate customers’ sentiments on social media and respond in real time on the platforms. By using natural language processing (NLP), AI can understand user intent and provide an accurate response.

This eliminates the need for manual effort and saves time, enabling companies to respond faster to customer queries. Indeed, most customers expect an answer within 60 minutes on Facebook or Twitter. AI can also be used to recognize common customer issues and questions.

As mentioned, AI can also monitor conversations and detect sentiment in customer comments to better understand how customers feel about your brand. This allows businesses to quickly identify any negative comments or feedback and address them promptly.

Automate your Response Emails

AI-based automated emails can help answer customer queries quickly and accurately, even when staff is away. AI-powered automated emails are able to provide customers with real-time answers without the need for manual intervention from employees. This can help businesses respond faster to customer inquiries while providing accurate responses and avoiding human errors.

AI-powered automated emails can be customized according to customer data. This allows companies to customize their automated emails based on customer needs and preferences. By understanding the customer’s individual needs, companies can send personalized emails that provide detailed answers to customer queries. AI-based automated emails can also be tailored to customers’ specific interests and preferences, ensuring customers get the most relevant information for their inquiries.

AI-powered automated emails are an efficient and cost-effective way to improve online customer service. They can significantly reduce the time spent responding to customer inquiries, as well as reduce manual labor costs associated with manual email responses.

In conclusion, as the need for optimized digital customer service grows, the best support agent online appears to be technology-driven. While this doesn’t negate the role of human agents, it can also significantly lessen the burden on them by tackling easy queries and handling menial and time-demanding jobs.