How to Promote Your Online Game Stream

Online streaming is a fast-growing market. It is both fun and a quick way to make money, but competition in this niche is fierce. Expected to grow at a CAGR of 9 percent by 2026, the industry is already over USD 173.7 billion.

So, how can you have a piece of the pie? The key lies in promoting your online game stream. Here’s how you can do it:

Spread the Word Through Online Communities

There are different kinds of online communities dedicated to gaming. You will find forums, social media groups, and exclusive websites where people discuss online gaming, streaming, and more. Be a part of such communities and promote your online game stream.

You can do it by engaging with other users or posting paid content. It might also be a good idea to try different gaming poster templates and add them to your signature (if allowed) or post. Graphics are attractive and will quickly grab the viewer’s attention.

Reddit could be a great place to start. It’s well-known and has a high engagement rate. Some popular relevant Subreddits include r/gaming, r/speedrunning, and, r/gamernews. Ideally, look for a community that’s relevant to the game(s) that you stream.

Run Contests and Giveaways

Few marketing tactics are as effective as contests and giveaways. This can be done in two ways:

Run contests on your social media channels to promote your online game stream.

Run contests during your stream to keep people glued and coming back.

Both tactics can work, and we suggest that you try each to find what offers better results.

Run campaigns on your social media platform to attract more followers, then work to get these followers to check your streaming page. Similarly, run contests while you’re streaming so that people have a reason to continue to watch till you announce the winners. This trick can boost your retention rate and attract new viewers.

Prizes can include merchandise, discount games, or a chance to be a part of your stream.

Advertise As Much As You Can

Almost all major streaming platforms, including Facebook Gaming, YouTube, and Twitch, allow users to place ads. Be clever and place some on other streaming pages to attract more viewers.

While ads can be beneficial, it can be very difficult to create compelling ads. They need to be creative, interesting, fun, and exciting. Spend some time finding platforms where you’d like to advertise. It might be a good idea to stick to the platform you stream on, but feel free to explore other options.

You can also get the word out about your stream by updating your profile on YouTube by creating YouTube channel art to let those who visit your channel know about your stream, or by creating a personalized banner on Twitch.

Next, think of your demographic and the page you wish to target. You will get a good ROI only if you target the right person.

Also, don’t just work on the ad, but on your stream as well. New users should not feel lost when they land on your page. Create a stream that’s easy to grasp for new viewers. Come up with a clever intro, CTA, etc. Also, make sure there is always content for people to watch. This can be done by saving old streams for users to view.

Join Hands with Gaming Media

Gaming media, including gaming websites, has a strong presence on the internet. They publish all kinds of content, from reviews to news to interviews. Get in touch with gaming publications and strike a deal that’s mutually beneficial. This trick will work if you are already an established influencer/gamer or if you are offering something unique. Hence, we suggest that you work on your stream news before you start approaching gaming media.

Gaming publications are ready by thousands of people and can be a great way to increase your reach. Most will publish content for free, but some might charge for sponsored content. Some of the most popular names include GameSpot, IGN, and Polygon.

Work With an Influencer

Look for other gaming influencers to partner with. You two can stream together and leverage each other’s audience. Since it is a mutually beneficial deal, most influencers will agree to work with you. However, try to find an influencer who is in the same niche as yours and has a similar number of viewers and subscribers.

This is all you need to know about promoting your online game stream. Remember that merely promoting will not be enough if your content is not interesting, so make sure to work on your streaming skills as well. You don’t want to end up repeating Ludwig’s mistake.