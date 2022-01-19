Kids Today Need Digital Lessons for Tomorrow’s Tools: Online Coding

One of the reasons the tech world is so exciting is that nobody knows what it’ll look like tomorrow. It’s a fast-changing landscape on the cutting edge of innovation. Predictions usually fall flat.

However, there are concrete steps you can take today to put yourself in a position where you’re moving the technology instead of having it move you. Let’s check out what the best online coding classes look like, so kids today can ready themselves for the tech future.

Pro Coding Languages

Rather than learn Scratch, a drag-and-drop program that conveys to kids a sense of what coding is like, it’s better to begin absorbing the actual coding languages professionals use daily in the field. Sure, learning some indirect skills could be beneficial, though nothing replaces learning the specific coding languages used to make platforms like Netflix or video games like Minecraft.

The best courses teaching online programming for kids begin with Python and move to progressively more challenging languages as they advance. Scratch programs that start with Scratch, and look for ones that teach Java, JavaScript, C#, and C++ instead.

Let’s Create a Game!

Learning the skills that the future workforce needs is not a game, but learning to code is! The best online coding programs put video games at the centre of what they do.

Not only will students each create their own game they can play with friends and family, but gamification is used throughout the course to keep children driven and motivated to learn. Children will experience a wonderful sense of accomplishment after finishing their video game project.

Any parent who has ever had to yank their children away from their screens knows the strong grip video games can have on children. Use it to your advantage by harnessing it as a teaching tool rather than an obstacle.

Small Classrooms

Learning a new subject is hard, and coding can be challenging for kids unless they’re in the right environment. The best online coding courses have a maximum of four students per teacher, so instructors don’t need to strain to give each pupil their full attention.

It’s also helpful when the teachers are relatively young because it means they have recent coding experience in school and the workforce. Plus, they’ll know exactly what being a kid in love with video games feels like, an intangible that makes the sessions more relatable.

Free Trial

Sometimes it’s hard to gauge what an online program is like until you’re in it. That’s why the leading online coding programs often offer a free trial lesson, so parents and children can feel it out before committing.

Everybody knows that today, digital technology plays a crucial role in our daily lives and in society at large. The digital landscape is an economic and industrial juggernaut around the world. If you’d like your child to learn how to shape technology instead of being at the mercy of its whims, sign up for an online coding course with all of the above qualities.