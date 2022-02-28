The Latest Gaming Trends in Canada

Playing games is a popular type of leisure all around the globe. The worth of the gaming business has been steadily rising over the last several years, with all new heights being reached every single year.

In emerging markets such as Canada, computer, console, and mobile gaming is the most popular form of entertainment, and it’s leading the entertainment industry into a new era. As a result, we can get a more complete view of the Canada gaming market by having a look at some facts and statistics.

We’ll find out how much time Canadians devote to enjoying video games on average and which kinds of games are the most popular. Let us get straight to it.

What’s trending right now in the CA gaming industry?

eSports tournaments & betting on them

Gaming has become such a popular pastime in Canada that it has become a sport in itself. With so many professional competitions and tournaments happening in the eSports world in Canada, and with the massive following these competitions have which is in the millions from all around the globe, eSports is now seen as a sport like any other. This means that people can freely bet on their desired eSports tournaments through hundreds of online betting sites accessible anytime, anywhere, through an internet browser.

Mobile gaming is becoming the industry’s most significant source of revenue.

Mobile games are growing more and more advanced, despite the disapproval of some players. Mobile gaming is becoming more and more popular with people of all ages, particularly teenagers.

Using video game statistics, we can plainly see how smartphone games have gone from obscurity to ubiquity. There was a 57% market share for mobile video games in April 2021 compared to a 47% market share in April of the previous year. While mobile gaming is quite versatile, many individuals opt to mix it with other types of entertainment.

Increased use of smartphones and mobile video games is a direct result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Online gaming is an issue that is directly linked to this one. The endless possibilities of online gaming and social networking have been brought about by many breakthroughs in internet speed and dependability.

Canada’s most popular and most played game is Fortnite.

We use the word “probably” since it’s difficult to keep track of gaming trends in each country. First and foremost, Fortnite is played by over 51 million individuals in Canada. It is also proven that the largest Fortnite enthusiasts are children, teenagers, and adolescents.

No one loves World of Warcraft more than Canadians

On another note, Canada also has the highest population that is still playing Blizzard Entertainment’s World of Warcraft on a frequent basis. There are a lot of World Of Warcraft aficionados in Canada, too. There are more than three million Canadian locals who play WoW. This is incredible considering the game has been out since 2004 and will be reaching its 18th birthday this year.

5 Facts and statistics about the Canadian gaming industry

Fact #1

Studies and research have shown that in Canada, sixty four percent of the population game on a frequent basis. This means that out of 38 million people who live in Canada, seventeen and a half million citizens, ranging from all ages and genders, play video games at least once a week, as opposed to the 23 million Canadians who played video games last year, in general.

Fact #2

The Canadian video game industry has made over one and a half billion US dollars over the past year of 2021. This means that it was responsible for around 10% of the world’s total gaming revenue which is expected to double over the course of 2022.

Fact #3

It’s no secret that one can make money out of gaming nowadays. Canada is no exception to this, since there are hundreds of thousands of Canadians who actually make good money from the video game industry, either from twitch & youtube streaming, eSports competitions, and even testing alpha and beta versions of upcoming games for big global companies.

Fact #4

The adolescent male Canadian population really likes gaming – up to the extent where over 90% of Canadian males between the age of 13 and the age of 30 consider themselves as gamers.

Fact #5

It appears that the pandemic has caused an increase in gaming patterns for people all across the globe. In Canada, 58% of all adult Canadians have admitted to spending a significantly higher amount of time playing video games than they had before Covid came around.