What Causes a Website to Slow Down and How to Fix

You may have heard that, “slow and steady wins the race.” However, this isn’t the case when it comes to the internet. In a world of instant gratification and next-day shipping, speed plays a crucial role in the success of any online business.

For this very reason, it is very important for a website to run efficiently so that it can provide the user with an experience as quickly as possible. When you are searching for something online, nothing can be more irritating than a slow website.

Having a slow website can impact the success of a business. If you’ve noticed that your website has slowed down, below are some of the top factors that could be affecting your website and easy solutions to optimize performance.

Unclean Code

One of the first and foremost reasons behind a slow website can be hidden somewhere between the code that is written to build this site. This means that an unclean code can turn out to be one of the main culprits behind a slow website.

There are plenty of things involved when you write a code to generate a site that includes inline styling, excessive white spaces, unnecessary comments, white spaces. These things might help you during the writing process, but once you have successfully written your code, not removing all these unwanted things can make the stylesheet of the website grow larger.

So, in order to boost your overall SEO performance and enhance the speed of your site, you would need to remove all these unnecessary elements and compress your code to decrease the file size that will help to load the web page much faster.

Not Using CDN

A CDN service stands for Content Delivery Network, and it consists of several servers that are basically placed in strategic geographic locations on which you can store copies of your website. This is done to make sure your web pages load quickly, even by users who are located far away from your main server.

This is meant to provide high performance and availability to your target visitors and organic traffic, and there are about seven options for your managed WordPress hosting that can help you to improve the loading speed of your web page in a better way.

Although it is not mandatory, using a proper CDN service can help you to minimize the round-trip-time (RTT), and cache frequently accessed data in geographically distributed data centres, which will help to serve the requested content in a much quicker time.

Unoptimized Images

A large volume of unoptimized images can also slow down your website. These high-resolution images can become a huge barrier to the loading speed of a website as they can consume lots of bandwidth at the time of running.

Generally, most people upload large-size images and then scale them down afterwards, which can increase the size of the web page unnecessarily. In addition to optimizing the size of an image before uploading, remember to identify the format of the images as well. Make sure that images are not taking up too much space on your bandwidth. You can also use waterfall tests to be able to scale down the images to the correct size.

Too Many Ads

When it comes to the ever-thriving world of digital marketing, displaying ads on your website can help you monetize your site as well as increase the results on your advertising report without getting into much hassle.

However, having too many ads on a site can certainly compromise its performance by negatively impacting the user experience. Just like you, your target audience can also get easily irritated by the excessive display of ads on a site. Having too many ads can also slow down the speed of your website.

For this very reason, it is always a safe option to limit the number of ads that are going to be displayed on your web page to make sure your website is performing better in the way that it was originally supposed to.

Since advertisements take additional HTTP requests, it can take up additional processing time, resulting in slowing down the loading time of your site. So, it is better to use them only when you really need to, to improve the performance of your website.