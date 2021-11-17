Arcadia Fallen, New Modern Fantasy Visual Novel is Out Now

Galdra Studios’ debut visual novel, Arcadia Fallen, is now available on PC, and is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.

Immerse yourself in this beautiful roleplaying experience that combines gorgeous Japanese-inspired anime aesthetics with enchanting Scandinavian storytelling, to tell a story where you are encouraged to find your own path.

You play the role of a young alchemist apprentice who is unwillingly bound to an illegal spirit. Suddenly drawn into a war between humanity and magic, they must join a group of unlikely heroes to escape their own doom, hopefully saving the world along the way.

“Making a game that’s about intimacy has been incredibly difficult, and you have no way of knowing if you succeeded, before players can experience the game for themselves. The reception so far has been overwhelming, and we’ve already heard from players who’ve laughed and cried during the game. It’s such a relief to not just hope, but know, you made something that special” says, producer at Galdra Studios, Daniel Svejstrup Christensen.

Arcadia Fallen has a customizable protagonist and a dialogue system that allows players to shape their character’s personality as they play. It’s a game that is very much about the journey, and on their journey, the player is accompanied by four characters they can form romantic relationships with (LGBTQ+ friendly), and if romance isn’t your thing, you can form deep and meaningful platonic bonds with everyone instead.

Players will also need to hone their skills as an alchemist to solve crises and assist their companions. These puzzles are easy to learn, but difficult to master, and those who put time into becoming expert alchemists can use it to change the course of the story.

The game features more than 4.5 hours of fully voiced dialogue by talents such as Laura Post (Persona 5: Royal, Fire Emblem: Three Houses) and Allegra Clark (Dragon Age: Inquisition, Genshin Impact). The voice acting for the game was funded by a Kickstarter campaign in the summer of 2020, which managed to raise more than 240% of its original goal.

Arcadia Fallen is available today from 1 pm EST on Steam.