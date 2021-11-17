Neat Microphones and Turtle Beach Unveil New Bumblebee II USB Mic

Bumblebee II is Neat Microphones’ All-New USB Condenser Microphone, offering a lot of features geared towards streamers, content creators and gamers.

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality digital USB and analog microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation, today revealed the Bumblebee II Professional Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone, the latest microphone unveiled as part of Neat’s all-new 2021 line-up. Neat recently launched its new King Bee II XLR and Skyline USB microphone. The Bumblebee II is the latest bee to emerge from the same experts that founded Blue Microphones and have designed transformative, award-winning microphones that have changed how professional creators capture their voice, music, and more.

The Bumblebee II is Neat’s successor to their original acclaimed Bumblebee mic which was often cited as a top choice for consumers and professionals. The Bumblebee II improves on its predecessor’s high bar by delivering even higher quality audio capture while maintaining its exceptional $99.99 MSRP. The Bumblebee II launches December 12, 2021 and is available for pre-order today at participating retailers, including Amazon, zZounds, American Music Supply, and Sweetwater.

“Bumblebee II features a 25mm capsule – larger than any other product in its price range – that delivers full, rich sound that will set a new standard for what consumers and professionals get out of a high-performance USB mic for $100,” said Skipper Wise, Founder of Neat Microphones and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “Bumblebee II is the next step in USB microphone design and is a perfect example of what you get from our team that has worked together designing microphones for decades.”

The Bumblebee II is a versatile and easy-to-use USB condenser microphone that offers professional-quality 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio output. It’s the ideal solution for voice conferencing, content creators, streamers, podcasters, gamers, vocalists, musicians, and voiceover artists. With its single, internally shockmounted, medium-sized 25mm condenser capsule, the Bumblebee II is an excellent personal mic for laptops, desktops, tablets, and any other audio device with a USB port.

Plus, the Bumblebee II features a zero-latency headphone monitor with volume control, mic gain control, and mix control for monitoring source and playback. The sleek and sturdy yoke-mounted desk stand allows stability on any surface, and the Bumblebee II can be easily used with a traditional mic stand or boom mount. A USB Type C to USB Type A cable is included.