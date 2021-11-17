Electronic Arts Reveals New Madden NFL 22, Featuring Bo Jackson

Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 22 brings sports legend, Bo Jackson, with exciting new content.

Today, Electronic Arts revealed a new digital cover of EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 for the holiday season that features legendary multi-sport athlete Bo Jackson on his first cover, and reignites 90s nostalgia for the iconic Nike Bo Knows campaign. Starting November 19 in Madden NFL 22, players can explore Bo Jackson’s football legacy with new experiences and content across some of the game’s most popular modes including Ultimate Team, The Yard, and Superstar KO.

“It’s great to be back in the game with Madden NFL and to appear on my first cover,” said Bo Jackson. “The Nike Bo Knows campaign brings back a lot of nostalgia for me and many others. It’s great the campaign has remained relevant for so many over the years and to see it revisited in Madden NFL 22 allows it to reach a whole new generation of fans.”

“We revealed Madden NFL 22 with two of the greatest quarterbacks in history on the cover in Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes,” said Julie Foster, VP of EA SPORTS Brand. “What better way to continue highlighting greatness in sport during the holidays than featuring Bo Jackson, the only athlete to be named an all-star in both professional football and baseball, and one of the greatest running backs ever in the NFL.”

Electronic Arts Madden NFL 22

Between November 19 and January 14, Madden NFL 22 players will automatically receive an 85 overall rated Bo Jackson player item and Raiders uniform to outfit their team in Madden Ultimate Team. New Nike x Bo Knows gear will drop in The Yard, including the Nike Air Bo Turf worn by Jackson in the 90s. Jackson will also appear in the draft pool in the fast, fun Superstar KO mode and a new Bo Knows Superstar X-Factor ability, built to emulate Jackson’s mythical versatility, will be added. Plus, each week during the holidays, players have the chance to get a new Bo Knows Legend in Ultimate Team.

Madden NFL 22 is developed in Orlando and Madrid by EA Tiburon and is available worldwide for Sony PlayStation 4, Sony PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Google Stadia and Madden NFL Mobile.