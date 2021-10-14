Disney+ Debuts New Trailer, Poster & Stills For Exciting ‘Olaf Presents’

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ All-New Series of Shorts, ‘Olaf Presents‘ Launches on Disney+ Day, November 12.

Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation Studios unveiled plans for a new series of shorts, Olaf Presents, starring the snowman-turned-storyteller, Olaf, as he recreates moments from Disney Animation classics “The Little Mermaid,” “Moana,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Tangled.” Check out the trailer, poster, and stills, and feel free to share with your readers. “Olaf Presents” launches exclusively on Disney+ Day – a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, November 12, with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers, and more.

In “Olaf Presents,” Olaf steps into the spotlight and goes from snowman to showman as he takes on the roles of producer, actor, costumer and set builder for his unique “retelling” of five favourite Disney animated tales in “Olaf Presents,” a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios.

The charismatic and versatile Olaf demonstrates his theatrical flair, taking on such iconic roles as a mermaid, a genie, a lion king (and most of the parts in between), as he entertains Arendelle with his delightful abbreviated versions of these beloved tales. Josh Gad returns to voice Olaf with veteran Disney animator Hyrum Osmond directing and Jennifer Newfield producing.

