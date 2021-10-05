Razer Launches New Razer Book and Blade Laptops Featuring Powerful Windows 11

Brand new models of the Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced launch today, shipping with Windows 11.

Razer, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of new Razer Book and Razer Blade 15 Advanced models, pre-loaded with Windows 11. Additionally, compatibility with Windows 11 will extend across all Razer laptop product lines with free upgrades offered to current Razer laptop owners when available. The rollout of Windows 11 upgrades will begin on October 5th, and will continue throughout 2022.

“Razer laptops like the Razer Book are built to use the highest quality tools available so that any user can accomplish their tasks efficiently without hardware or software limitations,” says Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “Windows 11 helps us do exactly that as we quickly adapt to a more powerful operating system for work and gaming.”

Razer Book

New Razer Book: Performance Meets Productivity

The new Razer Book is crafted with the Windows 11 experience in mind; with its 16:10 thin bezel display with resolution options up to a 4K Touch, users can experience the future of Windows in absolute clarity. Newly refreshed features on Windows 11 like Widgets and improved Teams integration lead to a clean and creative space to work on the Razer Book.

Every model of Razer Book is ready for whatever life’s adventures throw at them, coming standard with milled aluminum chassis and Corning Gorilla® Glass-reinforced displays. With its ultra-thin design, powerful 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, and universal connectivity, the Razer Book is a perfect companion for all-day productivity. The latest models of the Razer Book will come with Windows 11 preinstalled and at an all-new price starting at $999.99 USD / 1099.99 €. Additionally, the 4K model is available with double the storage, giving even more space for projects or personal files.

New Razer Blade 15 Advanced: Still the Best Gaming Laptop, Now on Windows 11

The new Razer Blade 15 Advanced also benefits from powerful Windows 11 integration for gaming. With features on Windows 11 including Xbox GamePass, Xbox GameBar, and DirectStorage, gaming has never been easier, anytime and anywhere. Newly available models of the Blade 15 Advanced will come preloaded with Windows 11 starting today, with displays featuring QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 color space, and NVIDIA® Advanced Optimus and G-Sync. Existing Razer Blade owners will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 as the phased rollout begins on October 5th.

Peripherals, Upgrades, and Software

With this announcement, Razer confirms as well that all Razer software and peripherals are fully compatible with Windows 11. Users of compatible Razer laptops will be free from searching for new drivers online as automatic updates will be integrated into Windows 11 through Windows Update.

For more information about Windows 11 news and announcements, see here.

For more information about Razer and Windows 11, see here.