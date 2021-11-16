Turtle Beach Announces Global Launch Of Big Velocityone Flight Simulation Control System For Xbox And Windows

Leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation today announced global launch of the brand’s award-winning VelocityOne™ Flight simulation control system.

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight garnered a ”Best of Show” from Android Authority when it was announced at E3 2021, and earlier this month pre-orders on www.turtlebeach.com sold out in less than an hour globally, and in under 15-minutes in key markets including the U.S., UK, and Germany. Pre-orders have now shipped, and the remaining VelocityOne Flight units reserved for its November 14, 2021 launch also sold out in the U.S. and other markets in minutes.

“Awards out of the gate and product selling out on www.turtlebeach.com, twice, certainly punctuates Turtle Beach’s impressive entry into the flight simulation hardware market,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman, and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation.

“The extremely high excitement and demand for VelocityOne Flight shows that we’ve delivered the flight control system enthusiasts want. The integrated yoke, throttle quadrant, trim wheel, and extensive controls provide a comprehensive control system for experienced flight sim users, as well as plug-and-play ease for new enthusiasts.”

VelocityOne Flight was developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots and by a dedicated Turtle Beach team with over two decades of experience creating many premier flight and racing simulation controllers. VelocityOne Flight delivers an immersive, authentic, and modern Xbox and PC flying experience and is the perfect all-in-one flight controller system for experiencing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X|S. Pilots and flight sim enthusiasts can order VelocityOne Flight from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide. Initial quantities are still limited, so order your VelocityOne Flight today.

VelocityOne Flight offers intuitive and realistic controls and equips users across all experience levels with an all-inclusive system to experience the thrill of flight. A true-to-life 180° yoke handle with built-in rudder controls at your fingertips provides precise control of any aircraft. The included modular throttle quadrant with integrated trim wheel, both lever, and vernier controls, and swappable lever handles offer at-home aviators enhanced customization and a realistic flight experience for both light and heavy aircraft. A simple USB connection offers users an easy setup process whether playing on an Xbox console or Windows. VelocityOne Flight is available now for an MSRP of $379.95.