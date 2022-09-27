E3 Convention Releases Its New 2023 Dates￼

The E3 Expo, an adored gaming convention is coming back after a being canceled in 2020 due to COVID 19.

Gaming fans are incredibly excited to go to E3 for the first time in nearly four years. They’ve released the dates for the convention and gamers are already planning their schedules around it.

ReedPop and The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced that the E3 convention will be held from June 13 to 16 in 2023, 731 days since the last convention was intended to be held. The E3 convention for 2023 will be held in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

There will also be digital events going on, starting on June 11th, 2023 before the convention begins and running until it ends. Though we’re not quite sure who the partners of the digital event are yet, there will be people working with the convention to create incredible digital content for those who cannot attend in person.

On Twitter, fans of the E3 convention are already going wild about the expo coming back, however some fans remain skeptical as the expo was canceled in 2020 prior to this announcement, and of course, a lot of things had to be rescheduled and not too long after that, canceled. Though I feel that since COVID is much more manageable, these dates stay strong and hopefully the pandemic will not change any of that.

Hopefully once we get closer to June next year it dosent get cancelled again 🤦🏽‍♂️. — A Smoove🎲 (@aaronwaveking) July 7, 2022

Some fans on twitter are even skeptical about the convention’s ability to stay true to itself and make an entertaining event, some are worried that after the nearly four year gap between the previous and current expo they may not be able to create a properly engaging event for those who are excited about it.

Though it may be true that E3 has had a long break, perhaps years of preparation will pay off for the much awaited Expo.