Pixels & Ink Podcast: Episode 415 – Talking CES 2023

With CES 2023 now over, Brendan and Dayna join Chris and Jordan to look back at the biggest tech show to see what everyone is talking about and what the coolest and most exciting new gadgets and concerts were on the show floor in Las Vegas. Away from the chaos of CES, the cast also delve into the latest news from the world of gaming, technology, movies and comics.

