Puma Announces Final Fantasy 14 Shoe Line

| March 6, 2023
Puma and Square Enix are on the brink of dropping a fresh batch of kicks born from a symbiotic partnership with none other than the legendary MMORPG Final Fantasy 14.

Sneakerwars, a Japanese website, has pulled back the veil on a collection that is sure to excite sneakerheads everywhere. As reported by 4Gamer, the Final Fantasy 14 line consists of two Slipstream models and two RS-X models, all adorned with a mix of themes to make them unique, stylish and ready to spice up the shoe racks of Japanese Final Fantasy 14 fans.

Final Fantasy 14 Fans can expect two distinct versions of each shoe, one light and the other dark. The former decked in ethereal white and blue-green hues, while the latter boasts of an alluring combination of black and purple-pink shades. We won’t blame you if you’re already drooling over these beauties, but hold your horses as there’s a catch. These kicks are currently exclusive to the Land of the Rising Sun, and there’s no word on whether they’ll make a grand entry into the United States.

With its latest expansion, Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, the game has reached a staggering milestone of 27 million registered accounts worldwide. Writer Chris de Hoog summed up his 9.5 review of Endwalker by saying, “The latest expansion is a masterpiece that justifies the game’s current popularity and is the best new story released in the franchise in recent memory, and it sets an excellent foundation for the next few years of the MMORPG.”

The sneakers will hit Japanese shelves on March 15, 2023, with each pair priced at 17,050 yen, or roughly $125. But sadly, while the shoes look stunning, there’s no word yet on a global release, at least at this time.

