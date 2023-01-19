A Space For The Unbound (Switch) Review

When I reviewed 198X in the long-forgotten past of 2020, I remarked upon the idea of differentiating video games as art and art as video games. Video games are unquestionably an art form, but there are games that are not only well-designed as interactive media and contain such incredible storytelling, themes, music, and visual aesthetic to be considered works of art, and then there are games that are more art installations as interactive media.

A Space for the Unbound falls into the latter category. When I initially saw it during one of Nintendo’s tri-yearly Indie Directs, I was captivated by its style and intriguing plot. However, after playing it for some number of hours, I found myself checking out a little bit and wondering where the game was.

Set in a small town inspired by 90s-era rural Indonesia, A Space for the Unbound centres around the main character Atma and his girlfriend Raya as they come to the end of their high school years. However, strange things begin happening around their village, starting with the reveal of Raya’s mysterious powers—although, Atma can use a magic book to dive into people’s souls, but this is seldom remarked upon. When it seems the end of the world is upon them, the two must solve the mysteries of their town, and maybe prevent catastrophes.

“Almost every element of “gameplay,” in A Space for the Unbound involves monotonous running back and forth…”

What is a fairly decent veil for themes of growing up, the complexities of adulthood and emotional trauma, it gets a little lost in its own plot, mainly as it seems to begin with a completely different plot involving a creative little girl from an abusive household. Maybe I just didn’t get far enough into it, since I was only given literally a day before embargo to review A Space for the Unbound, and all of it comes together in a meaningful way towards the end, but I’ll probably never know since, as I mentioned above, this game isn’t really a game.

That is to say, A Space for the Unbound isn’t fun. That isn’t to say every game is going to be fun in the same way Super Mario is fun, but even for a game like this, it’s so tedious that when I thought about going back to play more to see if there were crucial plot details I may have been missing before passing judgement, I just felt so completely deflated.

Almost every element of “gameplay,” in A Space for the Unbound involves monotonous running back and forth, collecting items to give to people, then diving into their souls—Spacediving as the game calls it—to collect more objects to solve their problems that might allow you to collect more objects.

“I honestly want to like A Space for the Unbound more than I do.”

Sometimes there are stealth segments that just require you to waste time slowly walking and waiting for obtrusive characters to stop looking towards you, and other times there are “fighting” segments that just require you to enter on-screen button commands, and none of it is really fun or engaging. This is a game that’s main draw is the story, and its story wasn’t compelling enough for me to sit through its mindless gameplay.

The only thing A Space for the Unbound really has going for it is a beautiful art style. Utilizing a pixel art aesthetic, the game does a lot with a little—creating a lot of beautiful rural landscapes with a lot of detail and beautiful use of soft colours. In some ways, it reminds me a lot of the art used in Dropsy—gorgeously unique, with an air of subtle horror to it.

I honestly want to like A Space for the Unbound more than I do. Despite my gripes, I do think there is a place for art as video games, but they need to have a more compelling hook than this. Journey was able to stand up on its movement, Wandersong worked unique mechanics around singing. But, in my opinion, this game doesn’t do enough differently to keep me invested in the story it’s telling—not when so many others deal with similar themes. It’s definitely not a bad game, but there are definitely better ones out there.