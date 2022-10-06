Logitech G735 Wireless Gaming Headset Review￼

The Logitech G735 headset came to me as part of Logitech’s Aurora Collection which includes the G735 Logitech headset, G705 mouse and G715 Logitech keyboard. All share the same design and aesthetic, soft whites and pastels, as well as alternative earcups in Pink Dawn or Green Flash. Because it is part of a set, I thought the quality of the headset would be an afterthought, but I’m happy to say that the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is a win on all fronts.

Aesthetically, the G753 is very pretty—the whole Aurora Collection is. With simple soft lighting around the earcups, supple leather-like cushioning around the ears and band, plus a removable mic, the headset is beautiful. Additionally, I have the carrying case for the headset, and it’s an adorable heart-shaped case for the G735 wireless gaming headset and the G705 mouse. The whole collection is marketed heavily toward feminine gamers, and though I’ve shared my annoyance with this kind of marketing before, the quality behind the collection is outstanding.

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset has an “intentional design to fit all gamers, inclusive of people with smaller head sizes and those who wear glasses or small earrings”. Logitech did what they aimed to do—the Logitech G735 not only fits my tiny head, it fits my three-year-old daughter’s. I don’t recommend this though, as the volume is very easy to turn up for little ones, and the soft rubber surrounding the lighting was easily punctured by tiny fingers.

“I could wear the G735 for hours on end with no pain or fatigue.”

I found wearing my blue light glasses with the headset on was incredibly comfortable, and I wasn’t constantly readjusting. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset weighs in at 273 grams and the extremely light weight definitely contributed to its comfort. I could wear the G735 for hours on end with no pain or fatigue. The battery life can last as long as I can, too, lasting several full work days before needing a charge (up to 56 hours with no lighting), and charging via USB-C.

You are spoiled for choice with how to use the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset. The device can be connected by Bluetooth, USB cable, USB dongle or 3.5 mm cable for analogue audio input. Bluetooth and I are rarely friends, but I’m glad to say the G735 headset connected to my devices fairly simply.

It also has Dual Audio Mixing, meaning it can connect to more than one device, so you can hear your smartphone at the same time as your game. I have it connected to Bluetooth on my Samsung Galaxy S22+, and dongle on my PC.

“As for how the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset sounds, I couldn’t ask for much more.”

The detachable cardioid microphone features Blue VO!CE technology that allows you to adjust how you sound, anywhere from Warm and Vintage to Bass Boost. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset allows you to customize your sound too, either with presets or fiddling with the levels yourself. The headset can get quite loud if you want it to, so be careful with your bass!

As for how the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset sounds, I couldn’t ask for much more. Thinking it would be a standard gaming headset, I was incredibly impressed with the sound quality right out of the box, but having the ability to customize the levels and surround sound made it that much more impressive.

The Logitech G Hub software comes with preset options like Big Bass, Bright and Crisp, FPS and more, but from there you can adjust the EQ and create your own customized presets. Additionally, the Logitech G735’s surround sound performs well while gaming. In Fortnite, I could hear footsteps on either side and exactly where shots were coming from; I didn’t need to rely on visual cues.

All of this for $299. That one gave me a bit of sticker shock. When I think Logitech I usually think “attainable”—something reasonable that still gives great quality for the value. With prices that compete with some major audio competitors, I really needed to dig deep and see if the G735’s are worth the price.

The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset sounds great, is customizable, looks sleek, feels incredibly comfortable, and features a pretty decent microphone. With an array of features and the amount you can control with the Logitech G Hub app, the Logitech G735 is an excellent gaming headset.

My issue with price then comes down to how durable it is with the soft earcups and even softer inlay around the lighting. In a couple short weeks, it was easily punctured. Though obviously not for small children, the G735 didn’t stand up against tiny fingers. Accidents happen, so if you want a headset that can stand up to drops, slips and kids, especially when it costs $299, this may not be the right route for you.

To be used via Bluetooth 3.5 mm or dongle, as headphones or a complete headset, with a ton of presets and customizability that is simple for newcomers to dive into, the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is a stellar choice, provided you’re comfortable with the price.