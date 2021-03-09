Elementor Header #230880

Coming 2 America (2021) Review

Old jokes, new delivery

Score: 6 / 10

I’m going to get right into it: Coming 2 America leans hard into nostalgia. It’s inescapable, due to the nature in which the creative team decided to leverage it. The intro text, the filming techniques, the humor; it all leans hard into the 1988 aesthetic of the original. As you can imagine, it both works in its favor and restricts its potential.

Here’s the gist: roughly 30 years after the original, Eddie Murphy’s prince Akeem becomes king, following the death of his father. It’s here that we get the Zamunda setting of the film in Africa for around 20 minutes, much of which is a retread of old material. Then we’re whisked away to America for a brief moment, which focuses on Jermaine Fowler: Akeem’s illegitimate son and potential heir to the throne. Then were back in Zamunda again! And back to America! Then back in Zamunda one final time.

Final Thoughts:

Eddie Murphy showed signs of a comeback with Dolemite Is My Name, but Coming 2 America feels like a step back.
Director(s): Craig Brewer
Cast: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley
Studio: Amazon Studios
Running Time: 110

