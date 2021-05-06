Dyson V11 Outsize Review

Dyson’s newest vacuum is large, cordless and an incredible experience. There’s no denying the Dyson V11 Outsize is the best vacuuming experience of my life. My mom would probably have a heart attack if she ever heard me say that out loud, but it’s true. I actually want to vacuum the house now because of just how sweet it is to use this product.

Let’s get this right out of the way, the Dyson V11 Outsize is expensive and heavy and if you can get past that you’re buying a top of the line product that should last you years. The V11 Outsize has everything found in the normal-sized Dyson V11 and V11 Absolute but with a bigger bin and wider cleaning head. It’s an absolute unit and it will leave your house spotless in minutes.

Dyson V11 Outsize

For the better part of the last year I’ve barely gone outside, we’re still in a global pandemic so my floors feel constantly messy. Between me, my girlfriend and our precious little cat the floors are always messy. We had a variety of different ways to clean the house but none have been as fun as picking up the V11. I actually mean it when I say this product is fun. It truly is a rewarding experience. With nowhere to go and the continuous cold weather I look for activities I can do inside my own home that require me to move around and this is one of them. We have a fairly large space for a downtown Toronto condo and mostly hardwood aside from a few carpets so getting through the whole place takes on average around 30-40 minutes.

Time whips by thanks to the vacuum being cordless. I hated vacuuming in the past for two reasons, loud noises and having a cord I had to plug and unplug and try and not trip over. It was a hassle, by going cordless I can put on a playlist and dance between rooms with ease. The overall volume of the Dyson is relatively quiet despite its bigger size. I’ve vacuumed while people have been sleeping in my house and didn’t wake them up, I’ll take that as a win.

Battery life is excellent on the machine and it does come with an additional battery for charging. I found it usually lasted for 60 minutes on one battery charge. That’s a long time in my mind. If you also only do it in spurts every few days you shouldn’t need to worry about the battery draining when not in use. It was just always ready to go. When you do need to charge a battery it will take around 4 and a half hours to charge it to full.

Dyson V11 Outsize

Despite its weight the actual vacuum itself is super sleek and slim. It is 50.63” long and the cleaning head is 12.5” wide. The weight is mainly in the large garbage bin that is long and not wide allowing you to store it in some pretty tight spaces. I currently have mine hanging inside my tight laundry room. The Dyson comes with a docking station that is easy to install for mounting on the wall. This is the best thing to do as it does not stand on its own and because of its weight it’s hard to lean it on anything. Installing shouldn’t take very long depending on your handy-man skills.

I’ve never used a Dyson before but it’s incredibly easy to get set up. It’s pretty much plug and play. Once you charge it, you click it together and pull the trigger. You can choose from three different cleaning modes (Auto, Boost, Eco) by clicking on the fancy LCD screen. The screen is very helpful when it comes to telling you how much battery you have left. Eco mode uses the least amount of battery while Boost mode will put more strain on the battery cleaning up bigger messes. I kept it on Auto for the most part as it adapts to different floor types and adjusts it’s sucking power accordingly. I’m not expert on vacuuming but this sure did a good job making me look like one.

The vacuum is incredibly versatile and had no problem reaching under hard to reach places like underneath my couch. I could vacuum most of my place without having to move any furniture. This is thanks to the bin being at the top of the device and not at the bottom. You can also forego the actual handle and use it as a Dustbuster and because it’s cordless you can clean things like patio furniture or your car with it. This is an incredibly useful feature and switching between functions is easy peasy.

Dyson V11 Outsize

This model also has a wider cleaner head to capture larger areas as well as a 0.5-gallon bin to store everything in. I rarely found I needed to empty it, it holds a lot of garbage. It picked up everything from food crumbs, to cat hair, to my girlfriend’s hair, to everything else that comes from living in a space 24/7. Once done, you can simply dump the bin directly into the trash without ever having to touch what’s inside.

My biggest pet peeve is the vacuum does not come with a carrying bag for all the accessories. You would think at this price point it would have a nice tote to hold all the extra bells and whistles that it comes with but unfortunately I had to use my own. Not a huge problem in the long run just feels like an oversight.

Included with the machine is the High Torque XL cleaner head, combination tool, crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush, wand storage clip, docking station, mini motorized tool, charger, mini soft dusting brush and an extra charger. It’s a whole lot of extra pieces that I’m still learning how to use. I’m new to this whole vacuuming thing ok? Now if only it had a nice carrying case for them all.

Dyson V11 Outsize

Again it’s also quite heavy, because the bin is on the top of the device you’re going to feel more weight when pushing down on the trigger. I had no problem using it for long periods but others might feel a bit of a strain. Honestly for how well it works and how much it holds, the extra weight shouldn’t be much of an issue for most users. You do have to keep the trigger held down for it to work as there is no on/off switch.

There’s also the issue of price. It’s not cheap and there’s plenty more on the market for cheaper. But, after using this for a month I would highly suggest it’s worth the investment. It’s so damn good. If you find it on a sale, even better, I wouldn’t miss that opportunity. This is a top of the line vacuum that is both necessary in any house and will last you a long time.

If you would have told me 5 years ago I’d be raving about a vacuum I would have laughed at you or asked how much am I getting paid. I’m not getting paid nor am I laughing, this is just a really wonderful product that has made my house that much cleaner. It feels so good to have a clean home, and it helps boost my serotonin levels seeing a clean floor. If you can afford it, I’d go all in on this rocking device. The Dyson V11 Outsize is a remarkable device that you should seriously think about investing in.