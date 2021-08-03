Flexispot Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series Review

Flexispot changed my working life by making it more comfortable and ergonomic. It’s helped me feel better while I’m working, which has let me put in more time working on freelance writing.

I work a lot, and it’s been at a desk for most of my life. My back and knees hurt used to hurt all the time before I started using a standing desk in 2018. My back and knee problems were almost completely gone—it was great. Then I started working at home during the pandemic, which immediately made my knees weak and back hurt again. I am indeed almost 30 years old and not Eminem.

Image via Flexispot

Standing desks can be really expensive. My old day job only provided me with one to use in the office after I provided a doctor’s note. I liked working from home but also didn’t think I would be able to find any standing desks for a reasonable price. There are some units that go on top of desks and those are less expensive, but I really wanted a proper work space for my home office. I move around a lot. I fidget. I spin in my chair. Flexispot’s adjustable standing desks are perfect for anyone that can’t sit still like me. They’re also affordable, which isn’t always the case with nice desks.

I’m pretty short, only five foot six inches. I still have plenty of room for my legs (and dogs) even when the desk is lowered all the way. It’s a really comfortable desk that encourages ergonomic working positions, which makes work easier and healthier.

The Button Pad lets you adjust the height up and down, along with a few other things. It’s responsive and works immediately. There are seven buttons on the display that keep work days moving smoothly.

The Up/Down Movement buttons adjust the desk’s height smoothly. My monitors and drink barely even move as it changes positions, which is helpful because my desk always has a lot of stuff on it. I like that I can still decorate it and have drinks on it safely. I personally don’t use the Memory keys because it’s hard to commit to specific heights. I prefer manually setting the height but adjust it constantly, so I can keep moving. The Sit-Stand Reminder is amazing and keeps me moving. Sitting down all day is really rough on our bodies, but it’s nice to sit down sometimes. Flexispot makes it easy to switch positions quickly without interrupting work for more than a few seconds.

The cords for the motor are of good quality and move really easily. I haven’t had a single issue with them getting stuck or moving while adjusting the desk, and I’ve been using it for a few months. There are also some cable management solutions available on Flexispot’s website, but I haven’t encountered any issues, so I went without. The desk works great out of the box without the need for anything extra for regular usage.

Flexispot’s Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series also has a dual motor, which allows it to hold up to 275 lbs. I laid on it, you’re probably not supposed to do that, but it was fun. It has a lot of space though, and it can handle the weight. My desk has my computer, two monitors, drinks, index cards, notebook, iPad, glasses, and toys that I fidget with throughout the day. I still have room to comfortably type and move around, and I’m debating on setting up my SNES Classic Edition on my desk for some impulsive 16-bit gaming sessions. I also have my AverMedia microphone attached to the back of the desk behind my monitors, so I can move it in front of my face for podcasts. This desk has a lot of room for people that use their desk full-time.

If you’re a streamer or writer that does need a little more room than there are optional but cute accessories that can give you additional space and features. There is also an Under Desk Drawer that looks pretty neat. I don’t need it right now, but I definitely might grab that and some other accessories eventually. I do kind of want a cool bike under my desk.

The desk was delivered in two boxes. Everything was packaged really well and the instructions were mostly clear. I helped my wife put it together. I got her the toolbox and handed her screwdrivers and stuff—it was a group effort. She didn’t struggle with the assembly process, but we did run into some difficulties. You need a drill, but the instructions don’t mention it. The desk I received from Flexispot was missing a few holes, this may not be true for everyone. The desk is made well, and so we had to use a drill to add the new holes. It still wasn’t difficult to put together but be aware of the possibilities.

Flexispot’s Adjustable Standing Desk Pro Series is an affordable adjustable desk solution for anyone that needs a little comfort of flexibility in their work at home setup.