Gunnar Enigma, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Edition Glasses Review

For someone that spends countless hours in front of screens, the constant screen light does take a toll on my eyes. Be it for gaming or for just doing work, this light can be damaging, especially when you spend 50+ hours glaring at some sort of screen. Even knowing this, I never would have invested in Gunnars, or any eye-strain glasses before, and I wish I had.

This is where the Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gunnar Enigmas came into the picture. The latest in the company’s tie-in glasses that takes cues from Ubisoft’s newest historical outing as the springboard for the design. While they can come off as stereotypically “Gamer” at first glance, Gunnars are a great tool in the arsenal of anyone stuck in front of a screen for job or play, and something that helps more than I thought possible.

Gunnar Enigma, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Edition

The frames have a Norse inspired concept throughout the design making them feel both simple yet striking. The carrying case and foldable box give the glasses a sense that they are part of the Valhalla package, acting as an extension of the universe Ubisoft Montreal crafted. The wide amber lenses both work great for gaming, and for work, giving a full-field view on any screen, while protecting your eyes and being comfortable and easy to wear.

Picking up the glasses, it is striking how well-built they are, even at first glance. The attention to detail, even on these plastic frame is staggering. The metal hinges, mixed with the clean design make them light but sturdy. Even putting them on, they fit comfortably on my nose, making them easy to wear for long periods of time. The dark green with Valhalla accents are both sleek and have enough style that even non-gamers would have no problems wearing these at any office job.

Gunnar Enigma, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Edition

The design and contour of the arms make them easy to wear, even when sporting a set of over-the-ear headphones. In testing, I was wearing the Valhalla Gunnar Enigmas for close to 6-7 hours a day, with a variety of different headphones, including from the likes of Razer, SteelSeries and Sennheiser, and never did I find the glasses got in the way, or caused problems with my usual office or gaming routines. I often forgot I was wearing the glasses—only remembering after I was trying to edit a photo.

Speaking of coloured lenses, let’s touch on the purpose of the Gunnar Enigmas: the reduction of blue light eye strain. Despite what sounds like a gimmick, the glasses work, and better than I thought possible. While I am no stranger to the blurred vision that comes from long stints of looking at the bright white of a screen from either a Word document or other such activities, just wearing the Gunnars, helped reduce the headache and adverse effects that entails. Even after the first day, I could get a sense for how much the glasses helped, with headache and eye pain reduced significantly.

Gunnar Enigma, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Edition

Even jumping over to gaming, recently reviewing both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, I was amazed at how I could look at the HDR scenes on display, with their shockingly bright segments without squinting or giving myself a headache in the process. For someone like me that needs to often spend days looking at different games and testing all features, including HDR; the Gunnars managed to make what could be a painful task bearable and often allowed them to be enjoyed, even after countless hours of staring at the same shockingly bright screen. Yes, even diving into Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was enjoyable, and while I don’t think you necessarily need these particular glasses to enjoy that game, it sure was a fun way to be part of the experience.

A the end of the day, Gunnar came through with a stylish and comfortable solution to a problem anyone that sits in front of any sort of screen has. As infomercial-y as blue light filtering may sound, it works and gives a notable improvement for when you find yourself in front of a screen for hours. While I personally enjoy the look of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gunnar Enigmas, really anything they have in their range should address your needs. The comfort these particular glasses offer, along with their unique style and look make them well worth the investment, especially if you are eagerly awaiting your Viking gaming journey.