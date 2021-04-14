HyperX Cloud II Wireless Review

I’m no audiophile; however, I strive for ease of use and functionality over form when it comes to my game time audio needs. Unfortunately, a lot of gaming-centric accessories tend to gravitate towards the garish and unwieldy in terms of design and overall aesthetics. Thankfully, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless features a sleek and attractive design that should appeal to both core players and those looking for something a little more practical.

Aside from its wireless nature, the HyperX Cloud II is largely unchanged from its wired predecessor. The headset exterior features a standard black frame, accented by energetic crimson red metallic bands that evoke the same design language found within the HyperX logo itself. The red accents continue through the headband of the headset, in an understated and tasteful stitch pattern that helps bring the look of the device together.

The earcups feel like your standard mid-to-high-end over-the-ear offerings, giving users’ a snug but comfortable fit that, even after prolonged use, never felt uncomfortable or irritating. In other words, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless is the perfect fit for competitive players looking for a comfortable pair of headphones for extended periods of use.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset – Side

The HyperX Cloud II features a somewhat large USB dongle that is required to utilize its 2.4 GHz connection, not dissimilar to something like Sony’s own Wireless Platinum and PS5 3D Pulse Wireless offerings (albeit larger). One minor gripe I have with this method of wireless connectivity is that when plugged into a USB port, the audio stream favours the dongle regardless of whether or not the actual HyperX Cloud II headphones are powered on and active.

Due to its wireless nature, the HyperX Cloud II lacks any external inlay control options, instead, opting for built-in controls on the headset itself. Continuing its trend of simplicity, the headset features a mute mic toggle, volume slider and of course, a power button along with a USB Type-C port for charging.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset – Bottom

In terms of mic quality, the HyperX Cloud II ships with a removable bi-directional condenser mic with a flexible arm that can easily be bent and adjusted accordingly. Mic quality sounds clear if not a little flat, but a nice upgrade from my Sony WH900N’s built-in mic and more than suitable for online gaming and party chat usage.

Audio quality is fantastic, particularly with its 7.1 virtual audio drivers that deliver 3D audio capabilities, making it great for use the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC (the headset also works great on the Nintendo Switch). Titles such as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Demon’s Souls and Astro’s Playroom all take advantage of the HyperX Cloud II’s 3D audio feature set, giving a more immersive experience with a more nuanced sense of where specific sounds are emanating from in relation to the action on-screen.

FPS titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Doom Eternal, which to my knowledge, does not offer 3D audio functionality, still sound fantastic with an elevated sense of awareness in terms of where enemies and objectives of interest are coming from, making for a more engaging overall experience, especially for those serious about competitive play.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset – Top

On the PC side of things, the HyperX Cloud II allows users to download the Ngenuity program, which, like the headset itself, offers a no-frills experience. The software enables users to monitor the headset’s battery, adjust levels and toggle the 7.1 virtual surround sound and mic monitoring feature.

Speaking of battery, the charge of the HyperX Cloud II is undoubtedly the best asset of the headset, featuring an impressive 30 hours of juice. From actual testing, my pair lasted just shy of a whole week of mid to heavy use, most of that time dedicated to use on the PlayStation 5.

Overall, The HyperX Cloud II is a great gaming headset that goes straight to the point, offering utility and ease of use over any gimmicky or superfluous claim. Those in the market for a flexible gaming headset, particularly those who switch between multiple consoles (albeit, Nintendo and PlayStation) and a PC will surely find the HyperX Cloud II’s a great fit.