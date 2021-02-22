Elementor Header #230880

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) Review

Revolution

Auto Draft 457
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on reddit
Score: 9 / 10

Judas and the Black Messiah doesn’t mess around, with a powerful intro that some films would save for the very end. It’s also an acting master class, with performers who have been putting in time for a decade: like it was all leading to this moment. Judas and the Black Messiah isn’t just a history lesson, it’s a good drama.

With its Jazz-like editing, director Shaka King quickly moves from narrative to narrative, focusing on two key players: Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), head of the Chicago Black Panther party, and William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), an informant for the FBI. What could have been a trite “double agent” story quickly blossoms into a bigger commentary on civil rights as a whole, while keeping a sense of urgency.

Final Thoughts:

Riveting performances, coupled with great directing and a keen script make Judas and the Black Messiah a must-watch.
Final Thoughts
Chris Carter

Chris Carter
All Articles
Auto Draft 456

Judas and the Black Messiah

Director(s): Shaka King
Cast: Daniel Kaluuya, LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons
Studio: Warner Bros. Pictures
Running Time: 126

Must Read

MORE FROM Chris Carter

CGMagazine Logo

Advertise with us
Jobs @ CGMagazine
© 2020 CGMagazine Publishing Group

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin
Instagram