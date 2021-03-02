Elementor Header #230880

Nomadland (2020) Review

All Who Wander are not Lost

Score: 8.5 / 10

Slow-moving dramas often get yelled at as “Oscar bait,” but there’s so much more to film than surface level assessments like that.

On paper, Nomadland ticks all of those boxes. An award-winning actress in the lead. A very low key title. A muted tone. All of it comes together to form one of the best films about the human condition in recent memory.

Nomadland isn’t rapidly paced because it isn’t interested in being bombastic. It nails the constant feeling of loneliness. Fern, the lead, played beautifully by Frances McDormand, is transient. She moves from place to place, never feeling like she belongs As her sister recalls, she’s not running from something; she’s brave. But people are also dropping from her life like flies (or they are directly pushed out): she has no constant.

Final Thoughts:

Frances McDormand provides another humanity-filled performance in this slow burn slice of life drama.
Chris Carter

Director(s): Chloe Zhao
Cast: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears
Studio: Searchlight Pictures
Running Time: 110

