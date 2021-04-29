BPM: Bullets Per Minute Is Coming To Consoles Later This Year

After releasing on PC this past September, BPM: Bullets Per Minute is due for a console release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Developed by Awe Interactive, BPM: Bullets Per Minute hit Steam last September and continues to receive overwhelmingly positive reviews since. Now, with the help of Playtonic Friends who are continuing their foray into publishing, BPM: Bullets Per Minute will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year, and they’ve released a trailer to go along with the announcement. You can watch the trailer here:

BPM: Bullets Per Minute is a first-person shooter rhythm game where every action you make from firing your weapon to dashing away from enemies to reloading needs to be on the beat. It’s a classic Doom inspired style shooter, with a rhythm twist and roguelike mechanics.

The console release of BPM: Bullets Per Minute will also include the latest update that was made available to players on Steam which Awe Interactive calls their “Overdrive Update”. This update includes five new playable characters, three new weapons, a new chapter to play through and two new difficulty modes on either end of the spectrum – a Practice difficulty level and a Hellish difficulty level.

Of course, like most rhythm games, BPM: Bullets Per Minute has an incredible soundtrack that is constantly pushes the player forward throughout each run. Each playable character has a unique ability and starting weapon, and the abilities you gain throughout each playthrough are varied, so no two runs feel exactly the same. BPM: Bullets Per Minute also features a visual design inspired by Norse mythology which is where the designs for many of the creatures and bosses you’ll blow away on the beat comes from.

If you can’t wait for the console release, then you can download BPM: Bullets Per Minute on Steam here.