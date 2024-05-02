Mannequin (Meta Quest VR) Preview: Elevated Freeze-Tag

For the uninitiated, Mannequin is a 2V3 multiplayer VR game with an alien sci-fi twist that combines many aspects of popular social deduction party games into a fresh, often chaotic and fun package.

In its current state, Mannequin has four maps available to the player, with plans for additional game modes and maps down the pipeline for once the game is made more widely available. Map variety includes a healthy mix of levels that feature a good amount of verticality, such as hidden shafts, elevators, and collapsed ruins that add plenty of places to hide and sneak.

As the titular alien Mannequin, teams of three must take down two other players who assume the role of Agents, who act as the human element in the game. Agents carry specialized weapons that can suss out the ever-encroaching alien threat from the Mannequins, who have the uncanny ability to take on the appearance of humans and hide amongst crowds of innocent NPCs that occupy each level.

Simply touching an Agent ala freeze-tag will incapacitate the opposing player. Wiping out both Agents will end the round, but as the Agent, players can revive fallen allies if they can do so without getting caught. Agents have access to an EMF-style reader that doubles as a gun at the press of a button, which shoots out an EMP blast capable of taking out Mannequins. Accidentally shooting an innocent NPC will result in the gun jamming and emitting a noise that alerts enemy players in the vicinity.

Getting caught with your pants down by missing a shot or being too loud in Mannequin often results in a swift death. Despite not having any weapons, the Mannequin aliens possess the ability to close the distance with a charge that can take out Agents in a flash. Outside of the charging dash, which is on a minor cooldown, Mannequins can freeze in place to take on the appearance of the many frozen NPC humans that litter each map. Players are encouraged to mimic the often silly and obtuse poses of the NPCs to best fool Agents into mistaking them for innocent background noise.

Additionally, outside of the cat and mouse element, each stage in Mannequin features several power stations that add a fun layer of complexity to every round. Mannequins can interact with the energy extractors and drain them of their power — draining a single station will grant the player a speed boost, while draining two will give the Mannequins a shield that can take a single, otherwise fatal shot from the opposing Agents.

In contrast, if the players assuming the role of the Mannequins fail to decommission or drain two nodes within two minutes, then the Agents receive a boon in the form of x-ray vision, granting the Agents the ability to see opposing Mannequins through walls. Finally, Agents can quickly recharge their spent or jammed EMP weapon by interacting with one of the energy extractors on the map.

Despite a single game mode and only a handful of stages, Mannequin is a blast to play — combining the best elements of other popular asymmetrical titles in a game that has the potential to grow and become a headliner in conversations regarding essential VR multiplayer experiences.

Even if you’re like me and generally prefer playing single-player VR titles, Mannequin’s simple yet distinct gameplay makes it easy enough to pick up and quickly get the hang of things. This makes it a fun and silly game to play with friends, especially if you’re lucky enough to have a full squad to get the best out of the unique multiplayer-only experience.

Mannequin is now available for purchase through the Meta App Lab in early access. Plans to release the title on other platforms like Steam and the PlayStation Network will be announced at a later date.