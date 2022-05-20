Cyberpunk 2077 Reimagined on Unreal Engine 5

An independent developer that goes by Enfant Terrible has given us insight into what Cyberpunk 2077 could’ve looked like on Unreal Engine 5.

A few months ago, CD Projekt Red announced their long-term partnership with Epic Games to utilize their Unreal Engine 5 to create the next instalment of The Witcher series. Although CDPR has access to the new engine, they have confirmed that they won’t be switching engines for the next Cyberpunk 2077 DLC in 2023. Of course, it would’ve been a bad idea in general to just switch over engines for a DLC, so they will continue to use their REDengine until the next Cyberpunk game.

We all know how the first launch of Cyberpunk 2077 went. It left people unable to digest all the bugs and flaws in the gameplay. Perhaps the REDengine wasn’t the right choice for the ambitions of the game. This gave CDRP the reason to swap over to the Unreal Engine 5 for the next Witcher game, leaving us to imagine how great a production by CDRP could look like in the new Epic Games engine.

With the newly developed Unreal Engine 5 that made things simple, many fans of the game imagined what the bustling Night Cities and its characters would look like in the new engine. They did just that and the results were absolutely stunning to behold, as seen in this compilation video which features the work from various artists published by independent developer Enfant Terrible.

Enfant Terrible’s reimagined Cyberpunk 2077

After learning that Enfant Terrible pretty much developed everything on his own, we just had to commend him for his fantastic work. While most of the assets he used were from varied artists and the environmental packs provided on Epic Marketplace, he created most of the special effects by himself. His work has given us an envision of Cyberpunk 2077 from another perspective that only leaves us wanting a full recreation of the game.

Using the example created by Enfant Terrible, it gives us an insight of what Unreal Engine 5 could’ve done better than the REDengine. We could’ve had anything from detailed cityscapes to realistic facial animations on the characters, even better than the upgrades we’ve received through the modding community.

The works done by these communities is wonderful, but seeing an official Cyberpunk game at CDPR with the Unreal Engine 5 would be something to die for, and that’s something we won’t be seeing until an extended period of time. At least not until the Next Witcher game is finished. Hopefully, if they do end up creating a sequel to Cyberpunk, they will correct their mistakes made in the first experience we had with the series, possibly restoring the reputation of both the game and CDRP.