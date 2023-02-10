YouTube’s Dhar Mann Studios Accused Of Paying Actors Unfair Wages

Dhar Mann Studios finds itself in hot water this week after the studio’s actors speak out against the huge YouTube channel for low wages, with fear the studio will retaliate.

Over the past week, key actors that work for the massively successful Dhar Mann Studios YouTube channel have spoken out to shed light on their ongoing issue of being considered ‘contractors’ and not full-time employees for the channel.

This allegedly leads to poor wages for the work they provide, on a channel that regularly nets millions of views per video on YouTube. Interestingly enough, this directly conflicts with the message of Dhar Mann videos normally meant to teach basic life lessons or common sense advice, such as a video the channel posted titled “MEAN BOSSES Mistreat Employees, INSTANTLY REGRET IT!” While in one now-viral testimonial provided by Colin A. Borden, the actor states “not a single actor that works at Dhar Mann Studios, can afford to pay rent” in a four-part Instagram testimonial.

Colin also goes on to say “We’ve been talking to a lot of actors, the trouble is there’s a culture at the studio of, if you talk, you’re out” which alleges the massive channel retaliates against employees who have issues with Dhar Mann Studios pay rates. Colin has appeared in 82 of the studio’s productions according to IMDB. Actors have also taken to protesting outside the studio holding signs that read “Mann Up To Us!” and shirts that read “What Happens Next is SHOCKING!” in a direct jab at many of the studios’ video titles.

Other actors have also spoken up, Charles Laughlin a veteran of Dhar Mann Studios who has been cast in 47 of the productions, also utilized Instagram to share the mistreatment while also saying “We asked for a meeting and we were told that we would not be given a meeting” a sentiment Colin A. Borden also echoes in his story.

While the actors have allegedly attempted to contact Dhar Mann for any kind of response, they have failed to receive transparency. Dhar Mann himself has also not responded to any of this controversy as of this post, so fans will need to stay tuned because what happens next may indeed be shocking.