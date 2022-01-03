First Free Games of 2022 From PS Plus & Xbox Games With Gold Announced

With the start of the new year and a new month, new free games are given to those with PS Plus & Xbox Live Gold memberships.

The best things in life are free, and the best things for gamers are free games, it’s just a match made in heaven.

At the beginning of January, the PS Plus and the Xbox Games With Gold cycle to give gamers a fresh start on the new year. The only bad thing is the offerings of the previous month are leaving the free bargain bin, but at least if you maintain the Gold membership, you can retain the free games received in all the Gold membership months, as well as with PS Plus. Free games are permanent with membership continuations.

With all of that said, these are the free offerings that both PS Plus and Xbox Games With Gold are giving fans this January 2022:

PS Plus Free Games

It’s also worth mentioning that the previous month’s PS Plus titles are still available, but fans have to grab them quickly, as they leave at the end of today.

Xbox Games With Gold

NeuroVoider Available January 1 to 31

Available January 1 to 31 Aground Available January 16 to February 15

Available January 16 to February 15 Radiant Silvergun Available January 1 to 15

Available January 1 to 15 Space Invaders Infinity Gene Available January 16 to 31

It’s also notable that a previous game with gold that started December 16, Tropico 5, is still available to snag for keeps until January 15th, fans should jump on it while it’s free.

The most advantageous part about these offerings for gamers is that they are completely free to download now, and free to keep, so scooping all the titles to add to an overloaded backlog isn’t ever a bad idea.