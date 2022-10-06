Need For Speed Unbound Announced For Next-Gen Consoles Only, To Launch Dec 2

Electronic Arts and Criterion Games tore the curtain off the new Need For Speed Unbound today without any buildup, with a new aesthetic for next-gen and PC.

The most recent title in the storied Need For Speed franchise was Hot Pursuit Remastered back in 2020, and since then, it has been general radio silence. However, today that all changed with the surprise announcement of Need For Speed Unbound this morning, with the extra surprise of being a next-gen console exclusive. The new reveal trailer can be seen below.

The trailer oozes with a different aesthetic from what NFS fans are accustomed to and adopts a more comic book or anime-inspired look, with neon visuals and attitude that drags the series back to the Need For Speed Underground days. EA has wasted no time in establishing a dedicated website to Need For Speed Unbound, and has posted some of what fans can expect from the title:

THE WORLD IS YOUR CANVAS – Graffiti comes to life with an all-new, unique visual style that blends elements of the freshest street art with the most realistic looking cars in Need for Speed™ history. Access a new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects to express your driving skills, including Burst Nitrous, a new boost tactic that delivers a dizzying rush of speed. RUN THESE STREETS – The more you race, the more you build heat. While the cops pile on the pressure, you gotta make tactical decisions using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase. Do you outrun the cops, battle them head on, or hide out in Lakeshore’s underground? Run these streets and you’ll reap the rewards. RACE TO THE TOP – To get to the top, you gotta take risks. Choose how and when to put it all on the line, pulling huge drifts, outdriving the cops, or placing side bets with your own earnings against rival racers. Time is money, so find the fastest way to earn enough cash to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand. – Need For Speed Unbound Website

The newest title Need For Speed Unbound has also placed emphasis on car customization like earlier entries and has an extensive car list for fans to gander at prior to release. Unfortunately, this excludes the BMW E46 M3 GTR hero car from Need For Speed: Most Wanted but instead has other M3 variants.

Need For Speed Unbound launches on December 2 this year and can be pre-ordered directly from EA’s website in standard and ‘palace’ editions.