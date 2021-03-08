Elementor Header #230915

Ecobee Sweet Dreams Baby Kit Review

Competitively Priced High-Tech Family Monitoring to Grow With Your Family.

Ecobee Sweet Dreams Baby Kit Review 5
Ecobee has changed its marketing strategy and is now offering its SmartCamera, SmartThermostat, SmartCensor and ecobee app as a bundle coined the Sweet Dreams Baby Kit. After 6 years of searching I believe this is the child monitoring system for me. I’ve purchased a few VTech monitors in the past that have been functional, but lack the bells and whistles that the ecobee system provides. A basic VTech monitor will ring you in at over $100CAD, with the Wi-Fi monitors costing significantly more. 

The ecobee Sweet Dreams Baby Kit comes in at a higher price point of $389.99, which might be shocking, but when you break it down piece by piece it is a competitive price and offers a savings of $39.99 when you purchase the package altogether. The other brands of monitors definitely won’t include the ecobee app, camera customization, SmartThermostat or SmartCensor, nor will they come close to the ecobee SmartCamera in quality.

