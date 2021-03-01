Elementor Header #230915
How We Managed Remote Learning

Online Learning and the Switch From Touch Screen to PC

We were one of the families that opted to send our kids back to school this past September after we went on the March break that wouldn’t end. My son and I got a tiny taste of remote learning before summer break and I’m pretty sure neither of us were ready to face it again. I was definitely one of the moms — now teachers — pleading with him to participate, constantly arguing, and eventually caving, giving up on our arts and crafts to let Pokémon GO provide our exercise and entertainment for the day. I wasn’t proud, but at that point it was survival.

My PC setup isn’t simple. Before the pandemic I was building a computer to use for streaming to Twitch three times a week. I have cameras, lights, dual monitors, plus a Razer mouse and keypad with a billion buttons — and all of it lights up. It isn’t an ideal online learning environment, it is overstimulating to say the least. But it’s powerful and could surely handle Google Classroom or Zoom better than our decade old Dell laptop. Once we got the news that we were back to remote learning in January, my desk became my son’s new remote school, complete with LEGO and Play-Doh for hands on learning. I was not okay. One lesson included ice cubes; I remember messaging his teacher on Remind to see if she was just mad at me.

Dayna Eileen

Dayna is a long time serial gamer. Mom of two, aunt to many, she absolutely loves introducing the people she knows to her love for games and nerd culture. You can find her on social @Cahlayna where she will talk all about getting her butt kicked in Fortnite, mains a hunter in World of Warcraft and longs for a new open world RPG she can waste hundreds of hours in.
