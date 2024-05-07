June Nintendo Direct Planned & Nintendo Switch 2 Confirmed

Nintendo has finally broken their silence on the “Nintendo Switch 2” and has announced a Nintendo Direct slated for June, but confirms they will not be speaking about the next-gen console.

Today, on social media, the President of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, announced that there will be a Nintendo Direct slated for June that will cover the last half of 2024 Nintendo releases. In that same announcement, Furukawa finally confirmed that the company would be making an announcement regarding the successor to the Nintendo Switch this fiscal year but that we would not be hearing about it this June,

“This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo. We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”

The Nintendo Switch was announced back in 2015, and in the last year, Nintendo Switch 2 rumours and possible leaks have been running rampant. Rumours include a possible 2024 May launch back in September 2023, a larger, more powerful display and system in January 2024, delays to March 2025 in February 2024 and even magnetic joycons last month. Though we still don’t know what are accurate leaks or simple rumours, what we do know is that the internet is eager to hear more.

With the official loss of E3, the summer of gaming announcements has become somewhat fractured. So far in June, gamers are expecting to see Summer Game Fest, IGN Live, Guerrilla Collective, Future Game Show – Summer Showcase, PC Gaming Show, Xbox Games Showcase / [Redacted] Direct, Ubisoft Forward and more. Nintendo has now thrown its hat into the ring with its June 2024 Nintendo Direct.

On Nintendo’s official website, they have not listed any official release dates beyond Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, so this Nintendo Direct will hopefully confirm some more releases for the second half of 2024. Fans can hope to see more about Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Metroid Prime 4. Other titles might include Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Hollow Knight Silksong, if we are lucky.

