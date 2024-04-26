More Nintendo Switch 2 Reports Have Hit the Internet & This Time It’s Magnets

Since the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, it feels like fans have been constantly receiving Nintendo Switch 2 rumours, and today, a new report has surfaced that includes the Switch 2, joy-cons, and, allegedly, magnets.

A new report has hit the internet running today involving the successor to the Nintendo Switch. Dubbed (because it hasn’t been revealed yet) the Nintendo Switch 2, a Spanish-based website known as Vandal has unleashed a new report online — aptly titled (with the help of Google Translate) “We have a scoop on the details of the next Nintendo Console” — that involves some of the alleged features the sequel console will have. Vandal reports that Gamescom 2023 attendees were allowed to see the device behind closed doors, and one of Vandal’s writers, Ruben Mercado, was able to access these details revealed at Gamescom.

First and foremost, fans hoping to see the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2024 will be sourly disappointed, as the Vandal report echoes previous Switch 2 rumours and leaks, suggesting the console will be released outside of the 2024 window. Next, the Nintendo Switch 2 will also be a larger console equipped with magnetic joy-cons. How large the console will be has not been confirmed, but this information has been revealed by “manufacturers that have been able to ‘touch’ the new Nintendo console.”

The report suggests accessory manufacturers were allowed to touch the console by sticking their hands inside of an ‘opaque’ box to fiddle with the system’s peripherals. Assuming these manufacturers have held a Nintendo Switch or a magnet before, this is likely how they came to the conclusion of a ‘larger’ console with magnetic components.

While this report appears to be just a little too ‘out of bounds’ to be inaccurate, fans should take all of this information with a large grain of salt. Nintendo Switch 2 rumours have been running rampant since Summer 2023, and fans should not take any info as fact until Nintendo themselves reveal the console. Fans can find the entire Vandal article here.