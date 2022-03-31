Elden Ring Guide: Caelid Dungeon Locations

The Caelid area of Elden Ring is one of the hardest areas to explore. Everything in this red desert wasteland wants you dead, and if you go here too early, you will not last long. Thankfully, there is also a fair amount of loot and gear you can pick up in this region, along with where you can take on the Sleeping Dragon. Thankfully, CGMagazine compiled a list of all the optional dungeons in the Caelid region of Elden Ring to help you take on the quest to be the Elden lord.

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Located on the north-west side of Caelid of Elden Ring, the Minor Erdtree Catacombs location is where you will find the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss. There are also some crabs, imps, and Skeletal Slimes in the old halls, but you will be able to find the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes, Imp Head (Wolf) along with plenty of Grave Glovewort.

Gaol Cave

Located on the eastern end of Caelid, the Gaol Cave is where you can find Putrid Corpse Ashes, Stonesword Key, Regalia Of Eochaid, Pillory Shield, and Wakizashi. To get everything you will need to fight through rats, Vulgar Militant and the Frenzied Duelist boss.

Gael Tunnel

Defended by the Magma Wyrm boss, the Gael Tunnel is located in the western most part of Caelid. You will find plenty of Smithing Stone, and Somber Smithing Stone in the dark halls, along with Cross-Naginata, Gold-Pickled Fowl Foot, Grace Mimic and the Moonveil as a boss drop.

Caelid Catacombs

Located just west of the Impassable Greatbridge site, the Caelid Catacombs location is the home of the Cemetery Shade boss. This is also where you will find the Miranda Sprout Ashes and Kindred of Rot Ashes should you want to dive into the dark corridors.

Cleanrot Knight

Abandoned Cave

Located northwest of the Sellia Evergaol, the Abandoned Cave is only reachable from the west, crossing the canyon using a tree. Head here to take down the Cleanrot Knight (Sickle) and Cleanrot Knight (Spear) Boss, along with fight against rats, Servant of Rot, and Miranda Flowers. You can get the Golden Scarab, Venomous Fang, and Serpent Bow at the end of the side quest.

Sellia Crystal Tunnel

The Sellia Crystal Tunnel can be reached early on in Elden Ring by opening the trap chest in the Dragon-Burnt Ruins, and is located in the centre of the Caelid region of the game. You can find the Rock Blaster, Faithful Canvas Talisman, Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing in the caves, but will need to face off against the Digger, Prawn Miner, and the Fallingstar Beast boss.

Sellia Hideaway

The Sellia Hideaway is found in North-East Caelid. It is on the border between Caelid and Dragonbarrow. You will find the Crystalian Ashes, Crystal Spear, Crystal Torrent and the Stars of Ruin here. The dungeon is defended by Sorcerer Miners and Crystalians (Trio) Boss, so it is not for the early game unless you want a challenge.

Dragonbarrow Cave

The Dragonbarrow Cave can be found by following the northernmost road in Dragonbarrow towards the east. Inside, you find the Beastman of Farum Azula boss. It will also have some Wolves, Deer, Lesser Runebear, and Rabbitgaroo, but where you can find the Bull-Goat’s Talisman and Flamedrake Talisman +2 so well worth the fight.

War-Dead Catacombs

The War-Dead Catacombs are found in Caelid, in the large desert to the east, and is defended by the Putrid Tree Spirit boss. Should you want to take on all the dangers, including the Cleanrot Knight Spirit, Radhan Soldier Spirit, and Imps, you can walk away with Radahn Soldier Ashes, Redmane Knight Ogha Ashes, Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot and a level six Golden Rune.