Elden Ring Guide: Liurnia of The Lakes Dungeon Locations

Located northwest of Limgrave, the Liurnia of The Lakes region of Elden Ring is a massive area of the game filled with plenty of dangers and rewards. Accessed by going through Stormveil Castle, it is an area that is filled with rewards for Tarnished willing to go off the beaten path. We have collected all the known locations of the optional dungeon in Liurnia of The Lakes, so you can take on Elden Ring with all the information to come out ahead.

Road’s End Catacombs

The Road’s End Catacombs is located on the south-west side of Liurnia of the Lakes and is just west of the minor Erdtree. This is where you can find the Raya Lucaria Soldier Ashes, Glintstone Sorcerer Ashes, Watchdog’s Staff, Rune Arc and some Grave Glovewort. The area is defended by Jade Goblin, and is where you find the Spirit-Caller Snail boss.

Spirit-Caller Snail

Lakeside Crystal Cave

You can find the Lakeside Crystal Cave directly south of the Scenic Isle Site of Grace and this is where you can face off against the Bloodhound Knight boss. This is where you can find the Spear Talisman, Throwing Dagger, Cerulean Amber Medallion along with some Smithing Stones.

Cliffbottom Catacombs

The Cliffbottom Catacombs location is found on the south-east side of Liurnia of the Lakes and where you find the Erdtree Burial Watchdog boss. A relatively tame dungeon with only some ogres and imps defending it, the Catacombs are where you can collect Rune Arc, Prattling Pate “Wonderful”, Page Ashes, Kaiden Sellsword Ashes, the Nox Mirrorhelm, Scythe, Warped Axe, along with Grave Glovewort.

Stillwater Cave

The Stillwater Cave is located south in the Liurnia of the Lakes region, and is the home of the Cleanrot Knight boss. While challenging, the cave is also where you can find the Sage Hood, Sage Robe, Sage Trousers, Serpent Arrow along with the Winged Sword Insignia as a boss drop.

Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel

Located on the northeastern shore of Liurnia of the Lakes in Elden Ring, Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel is where you can go to collect the Smithing-Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing (1), along with Crystal Knife, Shatter Earth and plenty of Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones. It is also where you fight against the Crystalian (Ringblade) boss, so go in prepared.

Academy Crystal Cave

The Academy Crystal Cave is located west of the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. It is where you can fight the Crystalians boss and earn yourself the Crystal Release, Terra Magica, Crystal Staff and a useful Stonesword Key

Black Knife Catacombs

The Black Knife Catacombs location is found in the north-east area of Liurnia of the Lakes Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace just east of the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace. This is the home of the Black Knife Assassin, and Cemetery Shade boss and where you go to collect the Assassin’s Cerulean Dagger, Black Knifeprint, Twinsage Sorcerer Ashes and Deathroot