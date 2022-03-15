Elden Ring Guide: Sword of Night and Flame Location

One of the most powerful swords in Elden Ring is the Sword of Night and Flame, and we are here to help you find it.

As anyone who has played Elden Ring knows, there are some very powerful weapons you can get relatively early in your game. From amazing wands, to powerful axes, this is a game filled to the brim with amazing choices for all types of play styles. Below is more information on The Sword of Night and Flame.

How Powerful is the Sword of Night and Flame?

The Sword of Night and Flame scales off your Faith and Intelligence, so this is the perfect weapon for a mage class character. But what stats do you need to wield The Sword of Night and Flame?

Strength and Dexterity: You will need 12 points in both Strength and Dexterity to use The Sword of Night and Flame

You will need 12 points in both Strength and Dexterity to use The Sword of Night and Flame Endurance: The sword is not that heavy, so it won’t hinder your rolling and speed during fights

The sword is not that heavy, so it won’t hinder your rolling and speed during fights Intelligence and Faith: The Sword of Night and Flame requires 24 points in both Faith and Intelligence to wield

With the “Night-and-Flame Stance”, it is hard to deny how amazing the Sword of Night and Flame really is. You can launch a magic beam resembling the potent Night Comet sorcery from a ready position by holding L2, or you can use heavy attack for AoE fire damage at close range.

“Storied sword and treasure of Caria Manor. One of the legendary armaments. Astrologers, who preceded the sorcerers, established themselves in mountaintops that nearly touched the sky, and considered the Fire Giants their neighbors.”

How to find the Caria Manor?

The Sword of Night and Flame is Located inside Caria Manor

Even if you are lower level, you can make your way to The Sword of Night and Flame by heading to Caria Manor in northwestern Liurnia of the Lakes. Once you have made your way past the hand spiders, and rested at the Lower Manor Site of Grace, the path is relatively simple.

Head towards the battlements, and hang a left, and proceed till you see two buildings below and a section of broken wall. When you reach the end of the pathway, you’ll see a rooftop to the north with a ladder leading down at the centre. From here, jump down to that roof and make your way down the ladder. The Sword of Night and Flame is in a chest in a small room at the bottom of this ladder.