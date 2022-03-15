Elden Ring Guide: Limgrave Dungeon Locations

Elden Ring is a game filled with secrets waiting just below the surface. From optional bosses, to quests that can lead to some exciting treasures, it is a vast world to explore, one that can be daunting to dive into without a guide to help you lead your way. This is why CGMagazine collected the details on all the optional Limgrave dungeons in the early part of Elden Ring.

Costal Cave

The Coastal Cave can be found in southwest Limgrave, along the coast. On your way in, fight a slew of enemies, including two powerful Demi-Human Chiefs. You will be rewarded with the Sewing Needle and Tailoring Tools for completing the dungeon.

Fringefolk Hero’s Cave

The Fringefolk Hero’s Cave is a bit harder, but has some great rewards should you decide to venture into it. Located inside the Stranded Graveyard, the area needs two Stonesword Keys to access it. The area is home to a Chariot, some Grafted Scions, imps and an Ulcerated Tree Spirit, so be prepared for a fight.

Thankfully, while it is challenging, it has some tasty rewards, including Erdtree’s Favor, Dragon Communion Seal, an Erdtree Greatbow, a Golden Seed and the Banished Knight Oleg Spirit Ashes.

Groveside Cave

The Groveside Cave is an excellent choice for early game, as it is not large and has a limited number of wolf enemies. It is also home to the Beastman of Farum Azula, who drops the Flamedrake Talisman, a great item that helps increase your resistance to fire damage.

Flying Dragon Agheel

Dragon-Burnt Ruins

The Dragon-Burnt Ruins are in the middle of Lake Agheel and are protected by the Flying Dragon Agheel. You will find two sets of stairs, one that leads to a chest with a twinblade. The other leads to a room full of rats and a transporter chest that will take you to Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid.

Limgrave Tunnels

For anyone looking for smithing stones, the Limgrave Tunnels are a great place, especially early on in Elden Ring. It is also home to the Stonedigger Troll, who, if you beat, will reward you with a Roar Medallion.

Waypoint Ruins

Located in the southeast of West Limgrave, the Waypoint Ruins is where you will meet Mad Pumpkin Head, and where you can talk to Sellen, who will sell you incantations. The ruins are also home to a plethora of poisonous flowers, so be ready.

Mistwood Ruins

Travelling through East Limgrave, you will meet a ghost, follow them, and they will take you to Mistwood Ruins. This is where you will first meet Blaidd and where you can will fight a Lesser Runebear and collect the Axe Talisman, a good thing for axe builds as it increases damage done with the weapon type.

Murkwater Catacombs

The Murkwater Catacombs are home to the Grave Warden Duelist. It is this fight that can let you claim the Battle Hammer warhammer. This is a great weapon and can be infused with Ashes of War and buffed with Magic and Consumables.

Murkwater Cave

For people that are familiar with FromSoftware games, Murkwater Cave is where you will meet Patches (Patches the Untethered). If you spare his life, he will become a merchant you will eventually get to take advantage of in Liurnia.

Stormfoot Catacombs

Located on the west side of West Limgrave, the Stormfoot Catacombs are just northwest of the Church of Elleh. You will find the Spirit Ashes, the Wandering Noble Ashes and the Noble Sorcerer Ashes inside, although you will need to take down imps and the Erdtree Burial Watchdog, so be ready for a fight.

Summonwater Village

Located in the northeast of Limgrave, Summonwater Village is part of the D, Hunter of the Dead quest line, and is guarded by a Tibia Mariner. If you choose to go to this area, ensure you have a Stonesword Key, since you will need it to unlock the chamber with the Green Turtle Talisman, a great addition to help improve your stamina recovery.