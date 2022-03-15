Elden Ring Guide: Map Fragment Location

Elden Ring is a massive game, and unlike past Soul’s-Like experiences, there are countless more things to see and do within the world, like find Map Fragment Pieces. But with a world so vast, it helps to have a little guidance, and this is why the in-game map comes in so useful. The only problem is that the pieces of the world map are scattered throughout the game. Thankfully, CGMagazine has found the locations of all the map fragments, so you can ensure your journey through Elden Ring is a bit less dangerous.

In a game where everything can kill you, the map is the first step in conquering the experience. The map is incredibly useful when hunting down some of the more elusive gear and for sorting out the best course of action for one of the many quest lines Elden Ring has hidden in its game world.

West Limegrave Map Fragment Location

Grab it from the body by the pillar at the centre of the Gatehouse Ruins camp.

East Limegrave Map Fragment Location

The pillar is located on the left side of the path as you travel through the Mistwood beside the Erdtree.

Dragonburrow Map Fragment Location

Dragonburrow Map Location

Head southwards past the Caelem Ruins, the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace, and finally, the Caelid Waypoint ruins on the right before it turns eastwards again. Keep going past the sleeping dragon, and you’ll find the map pillar at a fork in the road.

Caelid Map Fragment Location

Caelid Map Location

Siofra River Map Fragment Location

Siofra River Map Location

From the Siofra River Well in the Mist Wood, keep moving forward until you come to the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace. The body of a man slumped on the steps of the temple containing the stag’s corpse can be found to the east, past the pillar. The map can be found on the body.

Weeping Peninsula Map Fragment Location

Weeping Peninsula Map Location

To find the Weeping Peninsula Map fragment, you will need to head south from East Limgrave, Cross the Bridge of Sacrifice. Before spotting the castle in the distance, you’ll pass a broken carriage, a troll, some dogs, and a Teardrop Scarab. You should be able to see the map pillar in front of you to the left of the road.

East Liurnia Map Fragment Location

East Liurnia Map Location

To find the East Liurnia map fragment, start at the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace and follow the road westward until you reach the Lake-Facing Cliffs Site of Grace, past the Soldier camp. Keep on the waterlogged road marked by lanterns until you see the pillar on the right-hand side, but be warned, it will be surrounded by enemies.

North Liurnia Map Fragment Location

North Liurnia Map Location

Found by the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace. Head northwest from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace until you spot the sunken academy gate town on the right. It’s quite a long way with lots of enemies. If you spot three giant lobster monsters around a statue or find the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace, you’ve gone too far west, so turn northeast to find the town.

West Liurnia Map Fragment Location

West Liurnia Map Location

Follow the road that travels north up the length of West Liurnia. You’ll pass the Four Belfries on the hill, and the military camp and the convoy. Keep going on you’ll spot the map pillar to the left of the road, just beyond the Northern Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace.

Altus Plateau Map Fragment Location

Altus Plateau Map Location

Once you have both halves of the Dectus Medallion and have activated the Grand Lift of Dectus in north Liuria, head along the road leading into the Altus Plateau. At the fork in the road, go left, and keep going until you see the map pillar on the left side.

Mt. Gelmir Map Fragment Location

Mt. Gelmir Map Location

Since the road leads west from the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace is broken, to get to get the Mt. Gelmir map fragment you’ll have to scale the mountains. Look for a ladder on the left side of the road as you travel west. Ascend it and proceed westward to the fortified camp. After that, there’s a pumpkin head at the far end of the path, and from there you can jump to the next cliff’s rocky outcropping, climb the next ladder on the cliff face in front of you.

Climb higher and higher until you reach the soldier camp at the summit, where you can rest and recuperate from your marionette foes. Cross the wooden rope bridge on the left side of the camp as you make your way through the left side of the camp. The Spirit Spring can be used to jump to the boss crater, and then the rocky outcrop can be used to jump the gap to the west of the crater. It’s best if you keep going down until you run into the colossal hand monster and the map pillar.

Leyndell, Royal Capital Map Fragment Location

Leyndell, Royal Capital Map Location

You’ll find a Site of Grace, a golden sapling, and a map pillar just off to the side once you’ve climbed the stairway into the city making this one of the more straightforward placements in Elden Ring.

Mohgwyn Palace Map Location

Starting at the Imperial Palace Approach Site of Grace, head down the hill on the right and approach until you reach water, then keep going straight and run along the left side. That will lead you to some ruins and a broken statue. As you make your way up those steps, you’ll come across a dead body holding a map.

Ainsel River Map Fragment Location

Ainsel River Map Location

Enter an open cavern with statues after passing a row of coffins on your way down from the Ainsel River Main Site of Grace. Moving up the right path, then walk through the door and onto an elevator. As you exit the elevator, head for the next large open cavern on the other side of the building. Your goal is to get underneath the big enemy on the right via the path on the left. The map is on a slumped over body next to a merchant when you enter the room.

Lake of Rot Map Fragment Location

Lake of Rot Map Location

To find the map fragment for the Lake of Rot, head to the Lake of Rot Shoreside Site of Grace, and you will find the map on a dead body just south of your location.

East Mountaintops of the Giants Map Location

East Mountaintops of the Giants Map Location

The pillar can be found just south of the Whiteridge Road site of grace, through the fort and over the chain bridge.

West Mountaintops of the Giants Map Fragment Location

West Mountaintops of the Giants / Crumbling Farum Azula Map Location

The map pillar can be found on the right side of the track, a short distance after the Grand Lift of Rold.