How Long to Beat Elden Ring, Most Anticipated Game of 2022

Here is how long to beat FromSoftware’s Elden Ring, an expansive open world RPG game that players can invest many hours to fully complete the experience.

Bandai Namco, FromSoftware and the great mind of George R.R. Martin is said to have created one of the biggest games of all-time, Elden Ring, and it has only been out less than a week! Even our resident writer of the review called it “quite simply, mesmerizing.” The reviews from various sources range from 9s to 10s across the board—it won the most awards at Gamescom 2021 and the game was not even out yet. It was also said to have over 750,000 concurrent Steam players.

The project was said to have stemmed from Martin who the FromSoftware producer, Yasuhiro Kitao, commented in an interview, “[Martin] wrote the mythos for Elden Ring, creating a history set long before the events of the game… With that foundation, we then created the story, the world, and the actual gameplay.”

Essentially, it was a collaborative project with the creator of the Souls series, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and the writer of the Game of Thrones books, Martin who brought the lore and characters to life. The shared success of their creative babies have culminated to create the ultimate Souls experience as many have been claiming.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring sets the player/protagonist as an unknown character known as a Tarnished who is given the opportunity to traverse the Lands Between in order to grow stronger by obtaining the powers of the Elden Ring that had been shattered and scattered across the world. And of course, some who have obtained the Elden Ring’s powers will try to stop the player from getting it—many grotesquely-designed and majestic people and creatures stand in the player’s way.

While the game has only been out for a few days, many wonder how long is Elden Ring? It is a fair question to know as many of FromSoftware games are famous for being long because of their hard difficulty. But there are always speedrunners who shatter those approximate times.

So far, the average the main story can be finished in about 45 hours while a rushed playthrough can be finished in about 37 and a half hours. While more players report their playtimes and more data is collected, perhaps these numbers will begin to decrease, as Kitao reported on playtime, “This will differ significantly by player, but in terms of the targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours.”

Elden Ring

Another variable to consider is the console players are playing on. The fastest playthrough has already been set at the PC’s fastest time at 24 hours and 14 minutes, second, the PlayStation 5’s fastest completion of the main story was 30 hours and 1 minute.

There are also players who play more leisurely or love to explore every crevice and cranny, so there have already been players who have invested 104 hours as a completionist. However, the average gamer who wants to complete the main story and extras can spend as little as 63 hours to finish everything.

Taipei Game Show 2022—Elden Ring

While these numbers may appear large and longer than Kitao said in his interview at Taipei Game Show 2022, players can play however they want and are encouraged to discover the Lands Between at their own pace. Elden Ring was released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC (Steam) February 25, 2022.