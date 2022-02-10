The Elden Ring Preview General Consensus, It Is Open World Goodness

Elden Ring previews have begun to spread far over the internet, and much like the expanse that is the Lands Between, it is an experience of epic proportions.

FromSoftware has built a Midas-like reputation for its ability to continually pump out strong titles that lean on the player to the point of demanding perfection. The latest title in their bag of tricks, Elden Ring, releases in two short weeks, and the Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin love child gaming phenomenon has been met with a similar tune from all outlets. It is GOOD.

Many titles borrow from the open-world like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and apparently this is FromSoftware’s foray into achieving this level of openness. The Lands Between is rife with danger as one of the tarnished, and your created character has the freedom to explore to your heart’s content. Ironically enough, an NPC continuously attempts to guide the player in the ‘right’ direction like Navi from the other great Legend of Zelda title, but you can ignore these Vergil-esque cues and make your own adventure.

Photo Credit: Game Informer

This is a truly open world. Demon Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, other FromSoftware titles, have spontaneity and different ways to approach encounters, but this title has a certain vastness to it. The player can wander into locations that have adversaries that are vastly over-leveled, and, of course, the player can get punished for this. “That’s exactly what I did during my six-hour preview, letting The Lands Between and all of its fascinating landmarks dictate my adventure instead of obediently following the rules,” writes TheGamer’s preview on the massive title.

Thankfully, in Elden Ring, when the player adds a marker to a location on the map, it appears as a beam of light in the game world. In such a vast expanse, this is a godsend for players that have directional issues. As was shown in the preview trailer released by Bandai Namco back in November 2021.

The player can also summon Tolkien-like ringwraiths denoted as spirits to help in combat, which seem to have good weight and reactivity. The ability to craft your own adventure in the Lands Between, while the silky-smooth combat gameplay FromSoftware is known for, is going to make Elden Ring the must-play title of the year. Notably, Elden Ring ‘is a good game’ is the most common thread among all who have gotten their hands on it.

Fans don’t have to wait long, as Elden Ring releases on February 25. Pre-orders for the exciting title are still live on the Bandai Namco website.