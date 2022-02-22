Spoiler Alert, Elden Ring Launch Trailer Showcased New Stunning Visuals

The Elden Ring launch trailer dropped first looks at some of the game’s characters, bosses, maps and weapons.

With the impending release date of one of the most anticipated games of the year, Elden Ring has not disappointed fans yet, even with the whole delay and exploit from Dark Souls 3. The latest news announced by FromSoftware was its trailer for their boldest game yet. The trailer revealed a lot of unseen footage of the maps, bosses, weapons and characters that players could expect to see themselves as they traverse through it.

However, the marketing team from Bandai Namco Entertainment even warned in the press release today that it may not be good to watch for players who want to play the game not knowing anything. They wrote, “Watch our latest trailer here but beware if you want to discover the game with unclouded eyes, as it contains characters and scenes never seen before.”

As much as I wanted to go in with “unclouded eyes”, going in the game with clouded eyes seems scarier to me. It is also ironic that they stated this without the warning in the actual trailer, opting to instead post on their Twitter account about avoiding spoilers.

So far, there have been many leaks and reveals from the play tests conducted earlier in the year. Although, FromSoftware has been reiterating how there is much to explore and discover, so maybe a lot of what has been spoiled is only the bare minimum.

The newest Elden Ring trailer showed off the player riding and walking through various landscapes—from crumbling ruins, riding a chariot down a river of molten lava to standing in the ethereal void fighting a classically-designed Attack on Titan and Dark Souls offspring monster. It showed the player wielding a shield-cannon firing at a creature and another shot of the player equipped with a golden lance with gold-plated ribbons (very sick!).

Elden Ring officially launches this Friday, February 25, but comes out Thursday for most PC players. The game will be available for PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Do not forget to bring your friends, Tarnished! With less than 48 hours to launch, here are the details for preloading times across each region:

NORTH AMERICA

Pacific Time

Console – Feb. 24, 9 p.m. PT

PC – Feb. 24, 3 p.m. PT

Central Time

Console – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. CT

PC – Feb. 24, 5 p.m. CT

Eastern Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. ET

PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. ET

SOUTH AMERICA

Colombia Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 6 p.m. COT

Brasilia Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 8 p.m. BRT

EUROPE & ASIA

Greenwich Mean Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 11 p.m. GMT

Central European Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. CET

Eastern European Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 1 a.m. EET

Moscow Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 2 a.m. MSK

Korea Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. KST

Japan Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 8 a.m. JST

AFRICA

South African Standard Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 24, 1 a.m. SAST

OCEANIA

Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 10 a.m. AEDT

New Zealand Daylight Time

Console – Feb. 25, 12 a.m. local time

PC – Feb. 25, 12 p.m. NZDT