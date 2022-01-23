Anime Awards 2022 Nominations Include Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen

Nomination voting is now open for the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 and this past year had a ton of juicy anime content with a chance to win Anime of the Year.

Calling all otakus (anime fans) out there! One of the biggest anime awards ceremonies is coming up and your favourite anime of the year depends on you. The sixth annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards is kicking off next month, pitting the best of 2021’s anime shows against each other. This year is wild for anime, so much so, Eren Jaeger is nominated as both Best Protagonist and Best Antagonist…so smelly.

Some of the biggest contenders are Attack on Titan with 11 nominations in 10 categories, Jujutsu Kaisen with a whopping 16 nominations in 14 categories and ODDTAXI with 11 nominations in 11 categories. Demon Slayer has been having a great year as well, especially with release of its theatrical release film and second season release; they are up for 9 nominations in 9 categories.

It is surprising not to see My Hero Academia in more categories as it is only going to be represented for Best Antagonist with Tomura Shigaraki. While Izuku Midoriya will not be on the podium for Best Boy, Tokyo Revengers has two nominations in that category for Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji and Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano—with an additional four nominations in other categories.

My Hero Academia — Anime Awards 2022

This will be the first time eight different streaming sites will be involved at the ceremony: Funimation, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, HBO Max and Crunchyroll. The total amount of nominations will be 156 nominees in 26 categories from 54 different properties.

If those numbers were too much for you to comprehend, this is the exhaustive list of all 38 studios that are part of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year:

MAPPA

OLM, P.I.C.S.

Wit, Madhouse

A-1

LIDENFILMS

CloverWorks

TMS Entertainment

Pine Jam

Pierrot

KyoAni

Bones

White Fox

Ufotable

Studio Bind

Millepensee

Production I.G

Toei

A.P.P.P.

Gonzo

Trigger

Kadokawa Pictures

Orange

Graphinica

Khara

J.C Staff

Sunrise

Studio Blanc

Asahi Production

Telecom Animation

Brian’s Base

Eight Bit

Studio Chizu

P.A Works

Signal.MD

Sublimation

Voting is currently live now and will continue until Tuesday, January 25 at 5 PM PT (8 PM ET). The winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 will be announced on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, on the Anime Awards website and posted on Crunchyroll’s social media channels. The awards brought in 15 million votes in over 200 countries last year, which was 35% more than the previous year.

The Chief Marketing Officer of the Funimation Global Group, Gita Rebbapragada, shared their thoughts on this years Anime Awards, “The Crunchyroll Anime Awards is a yearly celebration of the creators, voice actors, studios and series from the past year that have excited and energized the global anime community… The Anime Awards is entering its sixth year by shattering records – showcasing more anime on more services than ever before.”

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022 Nominees

Anime of the Year

Attack on Titan — Anime Awards 2022



● 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● ODDTAXI

● Ranking of Kings

● Sonny Boy

Best Boy

Tokyo Revengers—Anime Awards 2022



● Senku Ishigami – Dr. STONE Season 2

● Izumi Miyamura – Horimiya

● Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Bojji – Ranking of Kings

● Ken ‘Draken’ Ryuguji – Tokyo Revengers

● Manjiro ‘Mikey’ Sano – Tokyo Revengers

Best Girl

Fruits Basket—Anime Awards 2022



● Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Sarasa Watanabe – Kageki Shojo!!

● Shoko Komi – Komi Can’t Communicate

● Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Protagonist

ODDTAXI—Anime Awards 2022



● Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Joe – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Bojji – Ranking of Kings

● Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Antagonist

My Hero Academia—Anime Awards 2022



● Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Tomura Shigaraki – My Hero Academia Season 5

● Yano – ODDTAXI

● Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

● Ainosuke Shindo/”ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

● Tetta Kisaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best Fight Scene

JUJUTSU KAISEN—Anime Awards 2022



● Eren Jaeger vs. War Hammer Titan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Naruto Uzumaki vs. Isshiki Otsutsuki – Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

● Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Yuji Itadori & Nobara Kugisaki vs. Eso & Kechizu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Elma vs. Tohru – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● Vivy vs. Yugo Kakitani – Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

Best Director

Sonny Boy—Anime Awards 2022



● Yuichiro Hayashi – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Sunghoo Park – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Yo Moriyama – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● Baku Kinoshita – ODDTAXI

● Shingo Natsume – Sonny Boy

● Shin Wakabayashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Animation

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Anime Awards 2022



● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Part 1

● Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Character Design

WONDER EGG PRIORITY—Anime Awards 2022



● Tadashi Hiramatsu – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Baku Kinoshita and Hiromi Nakayama – ODDTAXI

● Atsuko Nozaki – Ranking of Kings

● Michinori Chiba – SK8 the Infinity

● loundraw (FLAT STUDIO) and Yuichi Takahashi – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

● Saki Takahashi – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Score

86 EIGHTY-SIX—Anime Awards 2022



● Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Mabanua – MEGALOBOX 2: NOMAD

● PUNPEE, VaVa, and OMSB – ODDTAXI

● Satoru Kosaki – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-

● DÉ DÉ MOUSE and Mito – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (Japanese)

● Ayane Sakura – Gabi Braun – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yuki Kaji – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Kiyoshi Kobayashi – Daisuke Jigen (Ep. 0) – LUPIN THE 3rd PART 6

● Natsuki Hanae – Odokawa – ODDTAXI

● Aoi Yuki – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

● Kanata Aikawa – Ai Ohto – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best VA Performance (English)

● Brittany Cox – Fena – Fena: Pirate Princess

● Laura Bailey – Tohru Honda – Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Adam McArthur – Yuji Itadori – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● David Wald – Ainosuke Shindo / “ADAM” – SK8 the Infinity

● Matt Shipman – Reki Kyan – SK8 the Infinity

● Anairis Quiñones – Rika Kawai – WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Opening Sequence

● Boku no sensou – Shinsei Kamattechan – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Kaibutsu – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

● VIVID VICE – Who-ya Extended – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Ai no Supreme! – Fhana – Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● ODDTAXI – Skirt and PUNPEE – ODDTAXI

● Cry Baby – Official HIGE DANdism – Tokyo Revengers

Best Ending Sequence

● Shogeki – Yuko Ando – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Yasashii Suisei – YOASOBI – BEASTARS

● Shirogane – LiSA – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Nai Nai – ReoNA – SHADOWS HOUSE

● Infinity – YUURI – SK8 the Infinity

● Ganbare! Kumoko-san no Theme – “Watashi” (VA: Aoi Yuki) – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best Action

SSSS.DYNAZENON—Anime Awards 2022



● Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● SSSS.DYNAZENON

● Vivy -Fluorite Eye’s Song-

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Comedy

Komi Can’t Communicate—Anime Awards 2022



● Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

● Heaven’s Design Team

● Komi Can’t Communicate

● Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan

● Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S

● ODDTAXI

Best Drama

To Your Eternity—Anime Awards 2022



● 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Kageki Shojo!!

● ODDTAXI

● To Your Eternity

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Romance

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro—Anime Awards 2022



● BEASTARS

● Fruits Basket The Final Season

● Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

● Horimiya

● Komi Can’t Communicate

● The Duke of Death and His Maid

Best Fantasy

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)—Anime Awards 2022



● Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (Part 1)

● Ranking of Kings

● That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Season 2)

● The Case Study of Vanitas

● To Your Eternity

● WONDER EGG PRIORITY

Best Film

BELLE—Anime Awards 2022



● BELLE

● Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Josee, the Tiger and the Fish

● Shirobako the Movie

● Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

International Voice Actors

Best VA Performance (Spanish)

● José Vilchis – Spike Spiegel – Cowboy Bebop

● Irwin Daayán – Rengoku – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Victor Ugarte – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● José Gilberto Vilchis – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Jessica Ángeles – Kaguya Shinomiya – Kaguya-sama: Love is War

● Romina Marroquín – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

Best VA Performance (German)

● Torsten Münchow – The Count of Monte Chirsto – The Count of Monte Chirsto

● Florian Knorn – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

● Rieke Werner – Sakura Matou – Fate/stay night [Heaven’s Feel] THE MOVIE III. spring song

● Marios Gavrilis – Dio Brando – Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood

● René Dawn-Claude – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Tommy Morgenstern – Galo – Promare

Best VA Performance (French)

● Enzo Ratsito – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

● Mark Lesser – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Brieuc Lemaire – Vanitas – The Case Study of Vanitas

● Alexis Thomassian – Ombre – Ranking of Kings

● Nancy Philippot – Raphtalia – The Rising of the Shield Hero

● Olivier Premel – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Portuguese)

● Hannah Buttel – Vladilena Milizé – 86 EIGHTY-SIX

● Amanda Brigido – Nobara Kugisaki – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Leo Rabelo – Satoru Gojo – JUJUTSU KAISEN (Part 2)

● Carol Valença – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

● Luísa Viotti – Echidna – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2

● Luiz Sergio Vieira – Takemichi Hanagaki – Tokyo Revengers

Best VA Performance (Castilian)

● Marcel Navarro – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Bianca Rada – Tai Yagami – Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna

● Albert Trifol Segarra – Shinji Ikari – Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time

● Adelaida López – Usagi Tsukino – Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie

● Blanca Hualde (Neri) – Brunhilde – Record of Ragnarok

● Marc Zanni – Tatsu – The Way of the Househusband

Best VA Performance (Russian)

● Vlad Tokarev (Влад Токарев) – Eren Jaeger – Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

● Islam Gandzhaev (Ислам Ганджаев) – Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train

● Olga Matskevich (Ольга Мацкевич) – Mire Yoshizuki – Looking For Magical DoReMi

● Polina Rtischeva (Полина Ртищева) – Monkey D. Luffy – One Piece

● Elizaveta Sheikh (Елизавета Шейх) – Kumoko – So I’m a Spider, So What?

● Tatyana Shamarina (Татьяна Шамарина) – Vivy – Vivy -Flourite Eye’s Song-